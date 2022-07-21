Inflammatory Bowel Diseases and quality of life: frequent changes

The quality of life of patients with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases can include a coping approach to moving forward.

Quality of life includes the patient’s perception of the disease. Photo: Shutterstock.

When talking about inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), several chronic diseases of the gastrointestinal tract are included, which occur with outbreaks and periods of remission.

The most common are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, which manifest with the appearance of intestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, bloody stools and abdominal pain.

In addition, symptoms such as fatigue, weight loss, and joint pain may also occur.

These pathologies cause a great impact on health, which leads to a change in attitudes and behaviors at a physical, emotional and social level. Therefore, having a better perception of quality of life can be beneficial.

IBD and quality of life

Quality of life includes the patient’s perception of the disease and is made up of physical, social and psychological elements, determined by the patient’s experiences, beliefs and expectations.

Some suggestions to have a good quality of life, despite coping with IBD are the following:

Facing the disease as a challenge: and not as a convenience. Although IBD is not curable, you can learn to live with it. An overcoming approach is necessary to move forward.

Do not forget it, but do not be aware either: IBDs are chronic, but in many cases controllable. The beginnings are strong and can obsess the patient. But when things are going well, you can forget that you have the disease. It is necessary to always follow medical recommendations.

Access to truthful information: clear up doubts to overcome fears. These diseases are complex, therefore, sometimes the information obtained is not from adequate sources, because even the drugs used are not known by the general population, nor by other doctors who are not dedicated to these conditions. Quality information should be obtained from the medical specialist.

Specialized care: patients with these conditions may require care from specialized doctors, either to address it or obtain information. You must have access to referral specialists.

Balanced diet: physical exercise and avoid bad habits. That is, it is recommended to lead a healthy life in every way. Toxic habits, such as tobacco and alcohol consumption, can cause other diseases and facilitate the appearance of adverse effects in the treatments used in IBD, worsening the prognosis.

Adherence to treatment: it is necessary to follow the treatment for it to be effective.

Any decision or action can have collateral effects that were not sought, so information is important, in addition to good doctor-patient communication.

In this sense, schools, administrations, companies, health centers and families can help patients follow the appropriate treatments and controls. In addition, medical controls can be adapted, as far as possible, to the patient’s life, to preserve its normality.

