Inflation, 3.9% jump in December: the largest increase since 2012. The guide to saving savings

Double the cost of the shopping cart

The prices of the so-called shopping cart continue to run fast. According to the findings of Istat, in December, the prices of food, home and personal care goods doubled their growth from + 1.2% to + 2.4%. On the other hand, those of high-frequency purchasing products accelerated from + 3.7% to + 4.0%. More generally, it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, will increase in December by 0.4% on a monthly basis, bringing inflation to 3.9%. (from + 3.7% in November), confirming the preliminary estimate and recording the largest increase since 2012.

As for December, the further acceleration of inflation on a trend basis it is mainly due to the prices of food, both processed (from + 1.4% in November to + 2.0%) and unprocessed (from + 1.5% to + 3.6%), to those of durable goods (from + 0.4% to + 0.8%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (from + 1.9% to + 2.3%). The prices of energy goods also continue to grow very sharply, albeit slowing down (from + 30.7% to + 29.1%), due to those of the non-regulated component (from + 24.3% to +22, 0%), while the growth in prices of the regulated component remains almost stable (from + 41.8% to + 41.9%).

With these uncertainties on the horizon (with the rise in prices in the form of inflation, which remains the least intelligible and most complex issue to foresee in its evolution), what can be done to secure your money? “Beyond the scenarios, for now, equity instruments seem to be the ones best able to adapt and to partially ignore the expectations of inflation and the volatility of the interest rate markets,” Alessandro Allegri, CEO of Ambrosetti Am, explained to Corriere. So let’s see how to invest in 2022 and build the super portfolio.

