Inflation, a simple point of the situation

Fears of inflation in Italy and around the world have returned.

In our country, in October 2021, Istat recorded an increase of 3% compared to the same month of 2020. This is the largest increase since September 2012.

What is inflation

Recall that inflation simply measures the rate of growth of the prices of goods and services in a given period compared to the corresponding period of a year before or the previous month.

Within certain limits, inflation is a favorable sign: it means that the economy is in good condition because the demand for goods and services is sustained. For example, the ECB has always indicated inflation over 2% as a good sign.

The differences between sectors

In this year – October 2020 – October 2021 – inflation was different according to the areas of the Italian economy: + 1.1% for food, 11.4% for gas and electricity, 8.7% for transport . The trend was instead negative for communications, -2% and education -0.7%.

In the euro area, according to Eurostat, inflation was 4.1%, a percentage reached only once since 1997.

Two main causes

Economists have identified two causes for current inflation:

– the strong recovery in demand following the pandemic crisis with some production sectors that for various reasons are unable to meet this demand.

– Secondly, the sharp increase in the cost of energy.

The uncertain future

Economists, on the other hand, are quite divided on the future; one school of thought argues that central banks and the ECB should intervene by raising interest rates to avoid the so-called price-wage spiral, which could initiate a period of stagflation: rising prices but without economic growth. Another school believes that inflation is temporary and that it will cool as soon as the recovering economies after the pandemic settle down.