Inflation, abortion and the risks for democracy mark the United States legislative | International

Most of the Republican candidates for the legislative elections do not yet recognize the results of the 2020 presidential elections, in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. The hoax of electoral theft has not only polarized US politics to the extreme, but also turns the elections on November 8 into a litmus test, in which tight results are expected in decisive constituencies. One month from the official date (although many states have already begun voting by mail), Republicans want the elections to be a referendum on Biden’s management of inflation, immigration and crime. Democrats present them as a battle for democracy and also aspire to mobilize the female vote in favor of abortion rights. And then there is the Trump factor.

History says that mid-term elections are often a pickaxe for the incumbent president’s party, the Democrats, in this case. A few months ago it was taken for granted that this tradition would be respected, given the low popularity of Joe Biden. Now, however, a month before the appointment with the polls, nothing has been decided. The polls point to the Republican Party as the favorite in the House of Representatives, but without an assured victory. In the Senate elections, meanwhile, equality is maximum and the battle will be decided in a handful of states.

On November 8, the entire House of Representatives (435 seats) is voted on for two years, and a little more than a third of the Senate (35 of the 100 seats), where those elected have a six-year term, is also renewed. In addition, 36 state governors, most state parliaments, and countless prosecutors, mayors, and other positions are elected. Along with this, there will be state and local referendums that go from abortion to the minimum wage of waiters, through the mandatory unionization of workers.

It is the renewal of the two Houses of Congress that is the focus of most attention, as Biden risks losing the precarious parliamentary majority he enjoys. Republicans are determined to make the second half of their term a living hell if they win, with impeachments (impeachment) of high positions, investigation commissions, vetoes to appointments and legislative blockade. Although numerous presidents have had to govern with Congress against them, they were able to achieve compromise solutions that seem very difficult in such a politically polarized country.

“Midterm elections are usually a referendum on the incumbent president,” according to Doug Schwartz, election expert and director of the Quinnipiac University Poll (Connecticut). “Although he has improved significantly in recent months, Biden remains unpopular. And traditionally, that doesn’t bode well for the president’s party. Inflation consistently appears as the top issue since March in our national polls, and voters are unhappy with the state of the economy. That does not bode well for the party in power, ”he added this Friday in a talk with international journalists.

Schwartz, however, makes some important qualifications. Some of the senators up for grabs have much higher approval ratings than Biden, and voters distinguish between the two. And there is a big difference between the issues that voters of different sign consider most important: “Republicans and independents consistently rank inflation as the most urgent issue, but in our latest national poll, Democrats cited abortion as the most urgent” .

the great battles

The Senate is the chamber with the most power and there things are evenly matched. Now there is a tie at 50 senators that can only be broken by the vice president, Kamala Harris. Of the 35 seats up for grabs on November 8, 21 are for Republicans and 14 for Democrats, but the competition is open in few. If those that are not renewed and those that the polls attribute more clearly to one party or another are added, it turns out that both Republicans and Democrats have practically guaranteed 46 seats.

Of the eight where the battle is focused, the Republicans are ahead to keep seats in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin that are already theirs, while the Democrats have more advantage in principle to keep New Hampshire and Arizona, although in the five the battle is open. Where the elections are most disputed —assuming that the polls do not underestimate the Republican vote as in 2020— it is in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia.

Nevada is the Democratic seat Republicans are most confident of winning. Instead, the Democrats seem poised to wrest Pennsylvania from the Republicans. In Georgia, which could be decisive, the Republicans started with an advantage, but their candidate, former football player Herschel Walker, who won the primary thanks to Trump’s support, is going from scandal to scandal. A proclaimed anti-abortion defender of conservative values, he first faced accusations of mistreatment of his wife. He has now been accused of paying for a girlfriend’s abortion. Walker replied that he did not even know this woman, but it turns out that he later had a child with her, which he has barely taken care of, according to the accumulating evidence. The woman further maintains that Walker broke up with her for refusing to have an abortion again. The son who was known until now —several have appeared with different women in the campaign— launched a furious attack against him on social media: “Everything has been a lie.”

In the primary campaign, Democrats have often played the card of surreptitiously supporting the most extreme Republican candidates (spending tens of millions on it) in the hope that they will be easier to beat on November 8.

Several of those candidates are vying for seats in the House of Representatives, where Democrats have little room for error. The partisan delimitation of the districts (gerrymandering), this time with the new 2020 census, makes a Democratic victory in the popular vote compatible with a Republican majority in the Lower House. In addition, it causes that, in practice, the Republicans have almost assured 202 seats beforehand, for 177 Democrats, according to the polls. Of the other 56, the Republicans have an advantage in 10 and the majority is 218 seats, so it would be enough for them to tie that ten and win only 6 of the 26 in which the election seems like a coin toss to ensure victory. In many competitive districts (located in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and California), the Latino vote can be decisive.

female mobilization

The Democrats also aspire to massively mobilize women in favor of abortion after the Supreme Court ruling last June that abolished it as a right in the country as a whole and left its regulation in the hands of the States. “I think that women are mobilized on this issue. Participation is one of the most difficult things for pollsters to predict, so I can’t say for sure, but it seems that this is an issue that is activating women, ”says Doug Schwartz, who gives as an example the referendum that shielded abortion in Kansas in August.

The other card that the Democrats want to play is the fight for democracy. “Donald Trump and the Republicans MAGA [siglas del Make America Great Again, el lema de Trump] they represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” Biden said in a solemn speech in Philadelphia in early September, a few days after calling the ideology of the most extreme Republicans “semi-fascism.”

Many of them do not recognize Biden’s victory in the elections or condemn the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. And there is a risk that the dispute over the electoral result will be repeated after November 8. The vote count can take days or weeks, given the various state regulations, in “a very messy and confusing system,” as Lisa Bryant, director of the Department of Political Science at California State University, puts it. Bryant recalls that for the first time in the 2020 election “there were real threats to poll workers.” “We had poll workers all over the country who received intimidation and threats of violence if the elections did not go the way they wanted,” she added this Friday by videoconference.

“The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him,” Trump replied just two days later. “It is not us who threaten democracy, but those who want to save it. The threat to the country is the radical left,” he added at a rally in Pennsylvania.

“Donald Trump is not showing up, but the investigation into classified documents seized from his Florida home has put him on the front lines along with the investigation into the January 6 Capitol storming. His support for various Republican candidates and the prospect of another presidential candidacy are there, ”says Schwartz, who admits that the great unknown is the impact that this will have on the elections. Trump not only mobilizes his supporters, but also his detractors, and can also drive away the most centrist voters in an election that, in part, can also be interpreted as a repeat of the 2020 presidential election or a probable advance from those of 2024.

