INFLATION … ALGOS SHOCK! – iceberg finance

Before starting with the US inflation data, let’s start here, with the movement that took place yesterday on the dollar …

Suddenly in the afternoon, while the market is discounting 6 rate hikes in 2022 that should make the dollar take off, against zero in Europe, in an instant it touches 1.15 and then returns to the starting point.

The bad news is that even the currency market, over 4 trillion dollars of transactions per day is in the hands of the algos!

The good news is that econophysics is the domain of a few, those who pull a pin out of a barn, while others wonder how the hell they did it!

Not only that, even the bond market is now in the hands of the algos, anything that moves on the financial market is their domain, with the kind concession of the central banks, no matter how big a market is, just any futures.

You go up and down eight figures in a single instant, one night, and psychopaths earn billions, while mere mortals stand with their noses upwards wondering what they have been up to.

Beware the algorithms driving up oil prices https://t.co/aVhs7qRyfF – Andrea Mazzalai (@icebergfinanza) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile the real economy dies!

Yesterday, Bullard, from the Fed of S.Louis after the inflation data pounded on the table, shouting that he wants a 0.50% increase in March and a 1% increase for July.

Immediately the gullible followed him, he any one, who in the past has repeatedly failed to predict.

Bullard is another one who has never guessed one! Who knows if it is not once again a central banker who bets on the markets, directing them where he wants! https://t.co/nncxs0GVbJ – Andrea Mazzalai (@icebergfinanza) February 10, 2022

Excuse the French too, but even an idiot knows that the economy is absolutely unable to sustain too many rate hikes and that as we will see the current inflation has nothing to do with the classic inflation of the 70s.

A tightening of monetary policy, if done ahead of time, could damage the post-pandemic recovery. This is what the president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde said on Friday, words that clash with what she said after the last Eurotower meeting. “Raising interest rates would not solve any of the current problems,” Lagarde said in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. “On the contrary: if we act too quickly now, the recovery of our economies could be significantly weaker and jobs would be jeopardized.” (Investing.com)

Elementary Cristina!

Markets now expect the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points in March.

Soon other governors will report that Bullard has gone mad, as you well know there are over a dozen votes that count in the FOMC.

And if they go along with it, it means that almost everyone is crazy!

Yesterday the consumer price index increased by 0.6% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, the core index, for all items minus food and energy, also increased by 0.6%, the same increase as in December.

As we anticipated, the increase in food, electricity and housing contributed the most to the seasonally adjusted increase in all items in January.

2- and 5-year rates are rising much faster than long-term rates.

The rate curve foreshadows an oncoming recession, the 2/10 and 7/10 spreads confirm this, well before the Fed even raised rates by 0.25%, which has never happened in history.

The first reversal has already arrived between the 7 and 10 years of the USA

For a little while 7 years makes more than 10 years, if a good day starts in the morning it is serious trouble for Powell.

Mortgages at 30 years, the rate is close to 4%, come on increase the rates, come on!

This testifies to the general market hysteria.

An epic reversal is upon us, spread / 10 years that normally only starts to fall when central banks actually raise rates.

Instead it is in free fall long before!

10-year rates at 2.04% against 2.34% at thirty years as seen yesterday, are an amazing opportunity.

There

Given this, is the Fed losing control of SOFR again? That seems to be once heck of a move.

h / t @ profplum99 pic.twitter.com/mi9YeWUxWN – Randy Woodward (@TheBondFreak) February 10, 2022

Is the Fed Losing Money Market Control Again?

The Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) is intended to replace the London Interbank Rate (US LIBOR) in US dollars in future financial contracts. SOFR was selected by the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) chaired by the New York Federal Reserve in 2017.

SOFR is the average rate at which institutions can borrow US dollars overnight while offering US Treasury bonds as collateral.

Similar to a mortgage rate, SOFR is a secured borrowing rate in the sense that a collateral is provided to borrow cash.

SOFR differs from US LIBOR in that the latter is a rate for unsecured loans (where no collateral is placed).

Look what happened yesterday!