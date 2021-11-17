Inflation also surges in Great Britain (4.2%) and Brazil (10.6%). Larry Summers: “Fed Act or Trump Returns”

After the European Union and the United States, Great Britain also records a surge in inflation in October. The average annual increase in consumer prices reaches 4.2%, the highest value in a decade and a sharp rise from 3.1% in September. The increase exceeds the forecasts of economists who expected an index of 3.9%. As is happening all over the world, the index is mainly driven by energy goods and, in turn, transport. In the case of the Great Britain significant increases also affected hotels and restaurants struggling with a shortage of employees due to the Brexit and therefore forced to raise wages to find staff. The slowdowns in thesupply chains which here especially cause a shortage of some products. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, ie the most volatile components, in turn increased more than expected, placing itself 3.4% from 2.9% in September. There Bank of England consumer prices are expected to rise again in the coming months, reaching a peak of 5% in April 2022.

Yesterday Istat revised upwards from 2.9 to 3% iThe data on Italian inflation for October, which thus stands at the highest values ​​since 2012. Note the maxi-cost on an annual basis of energy bills (+ 42%). In Germany the cost of living has now reached 4.5%. Even higher value is encountered in the United States (6.2%) where imbalances in the labor market are exerting upward pressure on wages in several sectors. Finally, the case of Brazil. Here inflation has touched in October 10.6%. The economist and former White House consultant Larry Summers yesterday wrote an editorial on the Washington Post to urge the US central bank (Federal Reserve) to act to curb prices. The risk, according to Summers, is that otherwise the ground will be set for the return to the government of Donald Trump. In general, rising inflation figures add to pressure on central banks for a tightening of their still ultra-expansionary monetary policies. The large quantity of money introduced into the economic system is in fact one of the elements that can favor the increase in prices. Monday the president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde he admitted that the decline in inflation will occur but will be slower than initially expected. However, he ruled out interventions on Frankfurt policies. The risk of the “squeezes” is in fact that of lacking support for an economy whose recovery is underway but still fragile.