inflation and bills weigh heavily – Corriere.it

This year for Christmas gifts 158 euros will be spent per capita compared to 164 euros last year (-3.6%), -8% compared to 2019 and over 36% less than in 2009, overall 6.9 billion compared to 7.4 billion last year, with inflation and the rise in bills that risk further reducing the thirteenth share allocated to these expenses. what emerges from an analysis by Confcommercio. In total, for the month of December it is estimated a value of about 110 billion euros of consumption expenses (including rents, utilities, services), a value about 10 billion lower than what was spent in 2019, explains Confcommercio. During the month, the average expenditure per family stood at 1,645 euros, 0.5% more than last year, but still much lower than in 2019 (-7.5%), adds Confcommercio, underlining that the thirteenth overall destined for consumption: 32.6 billion in 2021 against 29.7 billion in 2020.

The weight of inflation The climate of confidence of declining families, the strong recovery in inflation and the rise in bills risk reducing the share of thirteenth traditionally allocated to spending on Christmas gifts, Confcommercio underlines in the study. In November, the climate of confidence among families, while settling at historically high levels, fell back for the second consecutive month, notes the association. This situation, if confirmed in the coming months, risks having repercussions in the early part of 2022 as well as compressing, albeit marginally, the expenses for December and for Christmas gifts, warns the association, explaining that the deterioration related in large part to the the re-emergence of inflation which, for the unexpected part, ie that exceeding 1.5% -2%, could compress the purchasing power of households, reverberating mainly in a contraction in purchases of marketable goods and services. Indeed, the recovery in inflation is mainly affecting, and at least for now, those goods and services that families cannot renounce, that is, the so-called forced consumption. Over the course of twelve months, we went from a deflationary environment to a change in consumer prices of more than 3% (3.8% in November 2021), Confcommercio points out.



The thirteenth in expenses and savings The thirteenth net of employees and retirees will amount to 43.8 billion in 2021 but the share saved after the payment of fees and taxes remains high with 12.7%, down from the record percentage of 2020 (15.6%) but up on 2019 (8%). The 2020 data linked to the closures and the concerns of families for the pandemic but also in 2021 the behavior of families should be based on prudence for the prolongation of the emergency. Removed from the thirteenth savings and the additional cost of bills (1.97 billion once public support for employees and retirees has been deducted) and considering that even the self-employed will allocate a share of income to Christmas purchases, the average consumption expenditure of December resulting from only the thirteenth, actual and theoretical, according to the Confcommercio study it will be 1,645 euros, up by 0.5% compared to 2020, but still 7.5% lower than in 2019 (compared to two years ago there would still be 134 euro at constant prices per family).

Sangalli: boosting confidence with tax cuts According to the president of Confcommercio Carlo Sangalli, the recipe to revive trust is the tax cut. The growth in consumption at Christmas risks being held back by fears of the pandemic, inflation and the costs of forced consumption – observes Sangalli – to revive confidence it is necessary to accelerate the planned tax cut, starting with Irpef and social security contributions. of businesses.

