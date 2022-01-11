Inflation and monetary theory. The new match between politics and markets – Corriere.it

from Giuliana Ferraino

The increase in prices has returned to its maximum also in Europe, after 25 years, thanks to the lockdowns, the difficulties in finding raw materials and the rise in energy prices

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, at the end of November he retired the word “transitional” to describe US inflation, which rose in November to 6.8% year-on-year, the highest since 1982, admitted that the pressure on prices is more persistent than expected. Therefore, with a much faster turnaround than previously believed, it initiated the end of the ultra-expansionary policy pursued by the Fed over the past two years. While they keep repeating that the unexpected increase in prices will vanish by the end of 2022, the US central bank, in its last monetary policy meeting of the year, in December, accelerated the reduction of stimuli to the economy, to conclude the its program to buy securities and assets on the market by March and proceed, immediately thereafter, with the first rate hike, unchanged close to zero since the start of the pandemic. In total, the Fed plans three interventions on the cost of money in 2022 and three more in 2023.

WORK WILL PLAY A FUNDAMENTAL ROLE. TIME TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GO BACK TO OLD MODELS OR REWRITE THE RULES

Long-lasting high inflation slows economic growth and impoverishes savers; causes turbulence in foreign exchange and on the labor market; weakens those with too high debt, increasing the risk of insolvency and bankruptcy; it wreaks havoc on the markets, devaluing investments in bonds and government securities. To keep prices under control, central banks are therefore “forced” to pursue a disinflationary policy, eliminating support for the economy and raising interest rates. what the Fed has begun to do, albeit gradually. Why, In spite of the alarm raised by more than one economist, this is not the 1970s, when the oil shock caused prices to skyrocket globally. It is true that protectionism and bottlenecks in global supply chains today constitute an equally serious negative supply shock. But it would be excessive, in this different historical context, to repeat the experience of Paul Volcker, the most hawkish of the inflation hawks, who as president of the Fed, by applying monetaristic theories in a draconian way, managed to tame the double-digit race of prices in America, at the cost of a severe recession. History teaches. And the European Central Bank, led by France’s Christine Lagarde, is moving slower than the Fed to counter the unexpected price hike, which Frankfurt experts continue to see as temporary.

The ECB aid plan For now, the ECB is preparing to conclude its pandemic aid program (Pepp) at the end of March, as already planned, reducing purchases since January, but will continue to reinvest the proceeds. While continuing the monthly asset purchase program relaunched in September 2019, shortly before his farewell in Frankfurt, by the then president Mario Draghi. As for interest rates, in the last monetary policy meeting in December, Lagarde reassured that they will remain at the current level (at zero) throughout 2022.. But inflation, which has also returned to its highest levels in Europe for almost 25 years, especially in Germany, which is therefore far from the 2% medium-term target set by the ECB, could reshuffle the cards. A faster-than-expected monetary tightening risks slowing down the growth of the euro zone economy and putting pressure on the most indebted countries such as Italy, which has seen explode its public debt to 153% of gross domestic product (GDP) as a result of the pandemic. Should we worry?

+ 4.9% THE AVERAGE PERCENTAGE OF THE CHANGE IN CONSUMER PRICES IN THE EURO ZONE IN THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2021. GERMANY HAD A HIGHER FIGURE IN THAT MONTH, RECORDING A +5.2 PER CENT

In the last 20 years, alongside technological innovation, the entry of China, the world’s low-cost factory, into the global economy has also helped to keep inflation under control, increasing competitive pressure. Today for Beijing it contributes to export inflation, because it competes with America in the avant-garde segments, from space to artificial intelligence; furthermore, the cost of labor rises, while the renminbi, the Chinese currency, has appreciated; and the increase in energy prices, by increasing the cost of shipments, also weighs on the price of products made in China. Then came the pandemic. The reasons for the current rise in inflation are known.

Lockdown effect To counter the deep recession (in Italy the GDP fell by 8.9% in 2020) caused by the lockdowns and the closure of activities and to revive the economy, the monetary stimuli guaranteed by the central banks this time were accompanied by a exceptional fiscal maneuver, in order not to repeat the mistakes of the great financial recession of 2007-2008, when the political response was not only insufficient, but came too late. After the forced squeeze on consumption, which increased savings worldwide, the easing of restrictions caused demand to explode. This sharp increase in demand collided with insufficient supply, on the one hand due to the bottlenecks of supply chains (supply chain), which caused, for example, shortages of microchips, and interruptions in commercial traffic, with long lines of container ships in front of ports; on the other hand, due to the increase in energy prices, especially gas, also partly caused by the energy transition, which has prompted many companies to shift investments from fossil fuels to renewable sources, reducing supply just as demand was growing .

+ 0.1% THE PERCENTAGE INEXORABLY AROUND ZERO OF THE CHANGE IN CONSUMER PRICES IN JAPAN, ALWAYS REFERRING TO THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2021. IN THE SAME PERIOD, CHINA RECEIVES A + 3.2%

The shortage of labor also contributes to the rise in prices, either due to the aging of the population, or to the stricter rules towards migrants, but also to the new global phenomenon of Great Resignation, which in the United States pushes 4 million workers to resign every month, looking for a job that pays more or guarantees a better balance between family and work. But it also exists in reduced form in Italy.

Interest rates In short, we have gone from a period of insufficient aggregate demand, in the years after the financial crisis, despite zero interest rates, to a period of inflation caused by excessive demand compared to the available supply. Thus moving us from the risk of deflation, which pushed central banks into the uncharted territories of unconventional monetary policies, to the return of price pressure, which brings the monetarist thinking of Milton Friedman, the Chicago School economist who he called inflation always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. It is not yet clear why the current situation fits Friedman’s model. A decade of near-zero and even negative interest rates, certainly not healthy for the economy. We know that low interest rates distort capital markets, triggering a search for yield that increases risk and creates bubbles across many asset classes. It also encourages excessive use of debt.

The role of the labor market Returning to more normal interest rates, therefore, would be good, not only for banks and insurance companies, but also for savers who keep too much liquidity in their checking account. For the central crux today, more than the inflation recorded in recent months and likely to fade this year, albeit more slowly than expected, are inflation expectations. If they change, that is, expected inflation becomes entrenched, then it will become much more difficult for central banks to contain the pressure on prices, without risking slowing the recovery too much. This is why the labor market will play a vital role: labor shortages strengthen the power of workers to negotiate better wages, but this could trigger a dangerous price-wage spiral. Perhaps the time has come to rewrite the rules of work in light of the needs awakened by the pandemic.