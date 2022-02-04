Inflation and personal spending, how much the increase in prices weighs: calcola- Corriere.it

After decades at an all-time low, inflation raises its head in all developed economies. From the United States to Europe there is nothing but rising prices. Annual inflation in the Eurozone should settle at + 5.1% in January according to Eurostatup from 5% in December 2021. It is no better in Italy. In January, Istat data recorded an increase of 1.6% on a monthly basis and of 4.8% on an annual basis (from + 3.9% the previous month). These are the highest levels since March 1996. The effects of these increases are mainly seen in the shopping cart. Food, household and personal care goods went from + 2.4% in December to + 3.2%.

The calculator But how to understand how much you are spending and then calculate your personal inflation? One way to do this is to use the calculator available on the website of the European Central Bank, ECB. The principle behind the calculator is that individual families have different spending habits. Some own a car and eat meat, others travel exclusively by public transport or follow a vegetarian diet, according to the institutional website. It is therefore the average spending habits of all households that determine the specific weight of the various goods and services in measuring inflation.



The examples Let’s see some examples. In the case of a single person, without dependent children, who spends around 400 euros a month on food and drinks but has limited expenses for education, services and transport, there is a 3.5% personal inflation in December. A figure that is below the Italian average of 4.2. It is worse for families with children. In our case we have entered the data for a family of employees with two dependent children of school age. The personal inflation rate of 5%. The components related to gas, electricity and petrol have an important weight given that we have assumed a daily use of the car.

The items to consider In calculating inflation, all goods and services consumed by households are taken into account. These include: everyday items (e.g. food, newspapers, petrol) but also durable goods such as clothing, computer (s) and all household appliances. Services such as home rental, personal care services and insurance also weigh heavily. The platform, developed by the European Central Bank and the Eurosystem national central banks, thus compares national and euro area statistics. Currently available in 23 EU languages ​​and the online guide is available to make the most of the calculator.

