Inflation at 3%: never higher since 2012. Energy and food are driving the increases

Consumer prices in Italy rose for the fourth consecutive month in October. In the final estimate, Istat indicates an increase for the Nic index of 0.7% monthly and 3% annually (+ 2.9% the first estimate).

A growth of this magnitude, comments the statistical institute, had not been recorded since September 2012 (+ 3.2%). The further acceleration, on a trend basis, of inflation is largely due to energy prices (from + 20.2% in September to + 24.9%) and to those of the regulated component (from + 34.3% at + 42.3%) and at the prices of the non-regulated one (from + 13.3% to + 15.0%).

The prices of transport services also accelerated compared to September, but to a lesser extent (from + 2.0% to + 2.4%). “Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, rose from + 1.0% to + 1.1%, while that net of energy goods alone remained stable at +1.1 per cent.

Decisive energy

Istat adds in the comment that energy goods continue to be the protagonists, contributing more than two percentage points to inflation and explaining a large part of the acceleration compared to September. On a monthly basis, in fact, in detail. the increase is mainly due to the growth of regulated energy sources (+ 17%) and only to a lesser extent to that of unregulated energy (+ 1%) and unprocessed food (+ 0.7%).

On the other hand, the prices of transport services (-0.7%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (-0.3%) decreased for reasons attributable mostly to seasonal factors. The inflation acquired for 2021 is equal to + 1.8% for the general index and + 0.8% for the core component.