Inflation at 4.8 in January, at its top in 26 years. The Istat – Economy basket changes

Flare-up of the high cost of living in January, at the top for 26 years. According to preliminary estimates, last month the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), before tobacco, recorded an increase of 1.6% on a monthly basis and 4.8% on a monthly basis. annual (from + 3.9% the previous month). Istat notes this, specifying that such high inflation has not been recorded since April 1996, when the NIC recorded the same change. Regulated energy assets drive this flare-up with an annual growth never recorded (+ 38.6%), but growing inflationary tensions are also manifested in other product sectors.

The Istat basket for inflation changes, with the impact of the pandemic making itself felt on the purchasing trends of Italians. Among the representative products of the evolution in household spending habits and regulatory changes, the 2022 basket includes: PC chair, Air fryer, Pulse oximeter, Individual psychotherapy, Serological, molecular and rapid test for Covid-19, Poke take away and Music streaming. Among the products that represent consolidated consumption, the basket includes bread from other flours, city gas and natural gas on the free market and reading glasses without prescription.

Hand in hand with the new entries, Compact disk and Hoverboard leave the basket this year. The news of 2022, with reference to both the weights and the basket, explains Istat, “reflect the constant evolution of household spending behaviors but also the impact of events, such as the pandemic still underway, which affect the choices of ‘purchase and the structure of consumer spending “. Among the products entered to improve the representativeness of the basket, in addition to bread made from other flours, natural gas on the free market and reading glasses, shrimp, artificial sugar substitutes, women’s jeans, trousers are also worth mentioning. baby shorts and pet carrier. The basket of 2022 used for the calculation of the NIC (for the entire national community) and FOI (for the families of blue-collar and white-collar workers) indices include 1,772 elementary products (1,731 in 2021), grouped into 1,031 products, in turn collected in 422 aggregates. For the calculation of the HICP index (harmonized at European level), the basket includes 1,792 elementary products (1,751 in 2021), grouped into 1,050 products and 426 aggregates. There are approximately 30 million price quotations (scanner data) from the large-scale retail trade each month, used in 2022 to estimate inflation; 392 thousand are collected in the area by the municipal statistical offices, over 100 thousand by Istat directly or through data suppliers; more than 68 thousand quotations from the fuel price database of the Ministry of Economic Development. In 2022, 80 municipalities contribute to the inflation estimate for the complete basket (as in 2021). The territorial coverage of the survey is 83.3% in terms of resident population in the provinces of the municipalities participating in the complete survey and rises to 90.3% for some tariffs and local services, for which another 12 municipalities carry out the price detection. In the municipalities involved, among the points of sale, businesses and institutions, there are 43 thousand survey units where the prices are collected and about 2,200 houses for renting from a public body.