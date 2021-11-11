inflation at its peak for 30 years has attracted savers

Bitcoin sees its position as a hedge against inflation strengthened.

The German inflation figures were released yesterday, but also the US inflation figures and were truly disappointing. Inflation has been at its highest for 30 years and this means that savers are looking for safe haven assets to protect themselves from inflation that no one considers anymore. light or transient. Central banks have been repeating the mantra of transitory light infringement for months, but now the numbers dramatically belie them. According to analysts this is a golden moment for Bitcoin because with high inflation many will be diversifying on cryptocurrencies to stem this phenomenon. But it is certainly not just inflation that gives strength to the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin is increasingly used in many payment circuits and it is rumored that Amazon is also developing a project to accept it as if it were any currency.

Tool against inflation

The cities of Miami and New York created their own metropolitan cryptocurrencies. The Fed-approved Bitcoin ETF in a way gave investors the idea that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now fully established by the international financial community. In any case, we believe it is important to underline that cryptocurrencies to date do not have any form of regulation and this certainly raises a certain alarm. Therefore, high inflation will certainly make them more popular and more widespread, but this does not mean that it is a complex phenomenon that will need to be regulated to avoid speculations that are dangerous for investors. On the other hand, many popular technical analysts also see strong rises on the horizon and this is another element of interest towards the main cryptocurrency.

But many fear that crypto is a bubble and if it should be, the task of the regulators is important.

Regulators in various countries are working on regulations that can avert these risks.