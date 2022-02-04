Inflation, because the ECB is now under pressure. In the US, the largest wage increase since 2001 and the Fed returns to normal

L’inflation it raised its head on both sides of the Atlantic. And, both in the US and in Europe, it is mainly the people who pay the bill workers, whose wages fail to keep up with the high cost of living. A scenario that puts pressure on the European Central Bank: the governor Christine Lagarde, which until now had preferred to stall, after the meeting of the executive committee on 3 February hinted that an increase in interest rates as early as 2022 is no longer out of the question. If in the United States the Fed it has moved towards a gradual but more decisive one return to normal the reason is to be found in some crucial differences with respect to the European situation. In the context of which, however, Italy is in more difficulty than other countries because much of the increase in prices recorded in the Peninsula was determined by higher energy costs rather than from one vigorous economic recovery.

In the US, the boom of the recovery has increased hiring and, with them, wages. As desired by the president Joe Biden which, to companies complaining of not finding manpower, he advised: “Pay them more”. L’employment-cost index, which measures employers’ spending on salaries and benefits, is increased by 4% in 2021, the highest figure since 2001, the year in which the index was first calculated. The other side of the coin, in addition to the fact that according to the American Department of Labor the indicator is already showing signs of slowing, is that growth has not been enough to keep up with sharp rise in inflation. As in Italy, where in the face of a GDP rebounded last year of 6.5% and an annual inflation of 1.9%, the increases in hourly wages – which in any case only concern the categories subject to contractual renewals – stopped at a thin + 0.6%.

Meanwhile, prices are galloping: in Eurozone inflation recorded + 5.1% in January (in Italy + 4.8%). Faced with this scenario, many, especially in Germany, have raised the alarm calling for a timely intervention by the ECB. In Frankfurt, Lagarde’s choice so far has been to proceed with caution, avoiding hasty moves. Perhaps mindful of the mistakes of 2011, when the fear of inflation pushed the then number one of the ECB Trichet to launch a monetary tightening that crushed the weak economic recovery. But the first meeting in February marked a change of pace, with the recognition that inflation “will remain high for longer than expected” even though “Will decrease over the year”.

What’s different in the US? The price hike is due to the same factors: rebound in production compared to 2020, supply difficulties, increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, among others. But in the United States the situation is different for two reasons. The first is the mighty $ 6 trillion fiscal stimulus, almost 30% of GDP, launched by Biden, an intervention that gave a very strong push towards consumption and investments. The + 5.7% achieved by the US GDP in 2021, in fact, reverberated on inflation. The consumer price index rose more than in the euro area, hitting peak of 7% in December, the highest value since 82, and even surpassing the robust growth in wages (+ 4.7%).

The second reason is the different trend of core inflation, the beacon of the decisions of the American Central Bank. From the calculation of this indicator are highly volatile goods such as energy and food are excluded: its sustained increase is therefore a symptom of a persistent overheating of the economy. Given the data, which recorded an increase in 4.9% of core inflation in 2021, well above the 2.5% target, the Fed ran for cover, with the announcement of repeated rate hikes for this year. The danger to be averted is that of a run-up between wages and prices with unpredictable outcomes.

On the other hand, fears of an inflationary spiral were confirmed by the December data on American job market. The already rosy forecasts of the analysts have been exceeded: 10.9 million new open positions, 1.7 each unemployed. And in January, employment increased by 467,000 against the expected 150,000. In such a context, with a booming labor market, pressure on businesses to raise wages is inevitable. Situation very different from the European one where, in the face of countries that have now recovered the ground lost during the pandemic, there are others that are still gasping. Italy is in trouble. Unlike what happened in the euro area, where core inflation was up + 2.6%, in our country the indicator stopped at 1.5%. This means that a large part of the price increase that took place in Italy was caused by higher energy costs rather than a vigorous economic recovery. Furthermore, core inflation has already exceeded the 2% threshold envisaged by the ECB’s Statute, arousing strong discontent among the most intransigent members of the Institute’s board. In short: the end of the era of zero interest rates seems near.