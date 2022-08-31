Inflation, bitter medicine

The intention is to control inflation and anchor inflation expectations. The risk is that the anti-inflationary effort translates into lower growth.

The Central Institute faces a very complicated battle. It is an inflationary phenomenon whose origin is international.

And it has led to the highest level of inflation in Mexico in the last 22 years.

The dimension of the challenge does not exclude the possibility that high inflation could result in a possible recession in Mexico.

Inflation is an economic problem. But it is also a political problem. Its impact is affecting social programs and threatens to reduce the growth of the national economy.

Inflation affects those who have less. And it is affecting them despite the increasing economic resources channeled by the Mexican government through its social programs and the increase in minimum wages.

The central bank’s governing board is expected to maintain the forcefulness necessary to anchor inflation expectations.

And it is very likely, as different analysts predict, that the central institute’s reference interest rate will close the year at a two-digit level. For now, for the next government meeting on September 29, it is already considered assuming that the increase will be 75 basis points and the interest rate will be placed at 9.25%.

There would be 3 new opportunities for Banxico to continue raising its interest rate: on October 13, November 10 and December 15.

Expectations are far from optimistic. Higher inflationary pressures, lower economic growth and higher interest rates are expected.

Inflation in the first half of August was 8.62% with an increase of 0.43%. It is the highest in the last 22 years. It is anticipated that it will close the year above 8%. Forced by persistent inflation, Banxico’s monetary policy has tightened and since last year it has increased its interest rate from 4 to 8.5% and is expected to increase 75 base points to 9.25% at its next meeting.

For the end of the year, more and more analysts consider that it could close between 9.5 and 10%. The Citibanamex analysis anticipates more aggressive interest rate increases by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), with the aim of curbing inflation, which will continue to “get worse.”

The financial group now anticipates that the Governing Board will once again increase its reference rate by 75 basis points at the September meeting. Previously, an adjustment of 50 points was envisaged.

He estimates that the cost of credit will close the year at 9.75 and not at 9.50 percent. Jonathan Heath, deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), via twitter commented that it is premature for Mexico to reduce the reference rate, since the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue with a cycle of rate increases.

Deputy Governor Galia Borja said in recent days that there is no cap on the interest rate, since it will be the one that helps anchor inflation expectations.

From what has been seen so far, if there is no unanimous vote in Banxico’s Governing Board, it is most likely that there will be a majority vote in favor of raising the rate by 75 basis points.

The most bitter of anti-inflationary medicine is coming.

glimpses

PIPELINE.- The director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett, reiterated yesterday via twitter that with the strategic alliance CFEnergy and TC Energy, the CFE will bring well-being to the Mexican population with the development of a new marine pipeline and natural gas transportation.

TC Energy Corp recently reported that it had reached an agreement with the Federal Electricity Commission to develop a $4.5 billion gas pipeline that will supply natural gas to the central and southeastern regions of Mexico.

This is certainly good news for Mexico. It remains to be seen the conditions under which they were associated and if the presidential instruction that the majority shareholder be the CFE is fulfilled. It remains to be seen how much the Mexican government will invest.

