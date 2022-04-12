Inflation breaks a new record in the United States, reaching 8.5%, the highest in four decades | Economy

A sign with fuel prices, Monday at a gas station in Washington. CHIP SOMODEVILLA (AFP)

The United States has recorded inflation of 8.5% in March, a maximum never seen in the last four decades, caused by strong demand, disruptions in supply chains and skyrocketing energy costs as a result of the Ukraine war. In view of the data, combating the heating of the economy has definitely become a political objective for President Joe Biden, with rising prices as the main enemy to beat. In February, the interannual rate had reached 7.9%.

The consumer price index in the United States increased again in March and registered for the first time the impact of the war in Ukraine on the domestic economy, especially in the cost of gasoline, with an all-time high of 4.33 average dollars (3.99 euros) per gallon (3.7 litres). The data, which was expected – most analysts were betting on a year-on-year rise of 8.4% – cements the next rise in interest rates at 0.5 percentage points that analysts take for granted that the Federal Reserve will predictably announce in their May meeting. The first increase in the price of money occurred in March, when rates rose 0.25 points.

Although the price of fuels is the main responsible for the increase in the CPI in March, the increase in food prices and rents have also had a considerable influence. The consumer price index rose in March by 1.2% in its monthly rate, the largest increase since September 2005, as reported on Tuesday by the United States Bureau of Statistics. The rise in prices, therefore, is accelerating: in February it had increased by 0.8%.

Core inflation, excluding energy and food prices, which are more volatile, rose by 0.3% in March, and by 6.5% in its year-on-year rate. This is the type of inflation that most worries experts, since it indicates persistent or structural trends. Regarding the rise in energy and food prices, the data published this Tuesday show a year-on-year rise of 32% and 8.8%, respectively, in the last year.

The suffocation that the rise in prices is causing in households – the price of rents has skyrocketed and even food banks lament shortage problems due to the cost of food – forces Biden to fight inflation as a political trump card and electoral. The horizon of the mid-term elections, in November, pushes the Administration to adopt unprecedented measures, such as allowing the sale of gasoline with a higher ethanol content this summer, temporarily eliminating a restriction that blocks the mixture in the hottest months . The measure could lower the price of gasoline by about 10 cents per gallon, according to New York Times.

Another initiative of the White House is the massive release of millions of barrels of crude oil from the country’s strategic reserves, to compensate for the interruption of Russian oil supply, as well as to encourage domestic oil and gas production.

He knows in depth all the sides of the coin. subscribe

Prices are going up outrageously, all you have to do is make a purchase in a supermarket to confirm it, but long-term inflation expectations are not doing so much. This Monday, the Federal Reserve reported that inflation forecasts for the next three years, according to a consumer survey, fell to 3.7%, significantly below the data collected the previous month and readings of more than 4 % at the end of last year. However, the uncertain course of the war in Ukraine, which hovers like a shadow over the global economy, invites us to handle forecasts with caution. Everything can get worse, as shown by the inflation data, shot up in the United States since economic activity began to show signs of recovery after the pandemic, a year ago now.