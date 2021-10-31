Inflation can be “tasted” from early morning, the cost of breakfast has risen to its highest level for 10 years

Bitter awakenings. Inflation is “tasted” from breakfast, the cost of which is climbed to the highest in 10 years. This is what results from the appropriate “Breakfast index” elaborated by the British newspaper Financial Times based on the quotations on the markets of coffee, milk, sugar, wheat, orange juice. The index was up 63% from 2019 after the food industries started tweak prices to cope with supply problems and therefore with increases in the prices of basic materials. It must be said that the 2016-2019 four-year period was characterized by prices unusually low thanks to a period of particularly generous harvests. As in many other sectors, however, the recovery in post-pandemic demand was faster than expected, displacing suppliers and creating pressure on the supply chain. In addition, transport costs have risen due to higher fuel prices. The increased demand for biofuels, which occurs whenever the cost of fossil fuels goes up, contributes to pushing up the prices of vegetable oils, such as rapeseed, soybean and palm oil.

As if that weren’t enough, meteorologists expect extreme weather events in Asia for the second consecutive year as well as other periods of drought and frost. The cost of fertilizers, which are made with natural gas, it finally rose after many producers shut down their plants due to rising gas prices. In the last year the prices of wheat on the market have thus risen by 20%, those ofoats have doubled. The cost of sugar has risen by 26% since the beginning of the year while the 56% coffee. What worries analysts is the slowness with which supply is adapting to the strong demand, a dynamic that suggests that prices are not destined to fall shortly.