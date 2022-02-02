Inflation, Covid effect on the Istat 2022 basket: tampons, oximeter, PC chair (for smartworking) and psychotherapy are also on the list

Change the basket Istat for inflation. And here too comes the impact of pandemic. In the update for the year 2022 in fact, the serological test, molecular And quick for Covid-19 and the oximeter. In addition to these products representative of the Covid effect, there are others relating to theevolution in habits household spending and regulatory changes: Pc chair, Fryer by air, individual psychotherapy, poke take away e music streaming.

Among the products that represent consolidated consumption, they enter the basket, among others, bread of other flours, gas of city and natural gas free market e eyeglasses for reading without prescription. Other products entered to improve the representativeness of the basket are also worth mentioning shrimpthe artificial substitutes for sugari women’s jeansi trousers short child and the pet carrier for animals. Hand in hand with the new entries, this year the compact disc and the hoverboard.

The news of 2022, with reference to both the weights and the basket, explains Istat, “reflect the constant evolution of household spending behaviors but also theimpact of eventslike the pandemic still in progress, which affect the purchasing choices and the structure of consumer spending “. In the basket of 2022 used for the calculation of the indices Nic (for the entire national community) e Foi (for families of blue-collar and white-collar workers) are included 1,772 elementary products (1,731 in 2021), grouped into 1,031 products, in turn collected in 422 aggregates. For the calculation of the index Ipca (harmonized at European level) the basket includes 1,792 elementary products (1,751 in 2021), grouped into 1,050 products and 426 aggregates.