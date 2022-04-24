Inflation, crime and COVID: LA County’s quality of life takes a hit across the board

Rising inflation and housing costs, rising crime and the lingering effects of the pandemic have taken a toll on the quality of life for Angelenos over the past year, according to a new UCLA survey.

The 2022 Quality of Life Index, compiled by the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, dropped to 53 out of 100, the lowest score since it began in 2016.

This year’s result is five points lower than the 2021 and 2020 poll results and three points lower than the 2018 and 2019 scores of 56, the previous record.

“What the pandemic couldn’t do in the last two years, inflation and the rise in violent and property crime did,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative, which oversees the project. “It looks like the dam has burst this year.”

The survey measures the satisfaction of 1,400 Los Angeles County respondents in categories including cost of living, transportation and traffic, the environment, public safety, education, race relations, health care, and their neighborhood. .

It provides an overall score, as well as individual scores for each category, providing a snapshot of the anxieties, concerns, and satisfactions of Los Angeles County residents.

Typically, Yaroslavsky said, changes in some categories are offset by changes in other areas, providing a consistent baseline; since 2016, the overall score has never gone up or down more than three points year over year and has never dropped below 55.

That period included contentious political climates, destructive wildfires, an intense drought and the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, last year parents with children gave education a score of 52, down from 58 in 2020. But that sharp drop didn’t change the 2020 overall satisfaction score at all.

But this year, every category in the index saw a decline in satisfaction, with eight of the nine categories hitting record lows.

One of the most drastic decreases occurred in the cost of living, which went from 45 to 39 amid a cluster of exorbitant prices for gasoline and housing and inflation.

Alex Reyes, 28, fills up his work truck at a Shell gas station priced at or above $6 a gallon at the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Olympic and San Vicente boulevards in Los Angeles in November. (Al-Seib/Los Angeles Times)

And many Angelenos said they were not only paying more for food and other necessities, they were also being paid less.

More than 30% of those surveyed said their income had decreased during the pandemic. About 22% said their income increased.

“There are more people who continue to see their income go down than see it go up,” Yaroslavsky said. “My income is going down, my cost of living is going up, and I don’t have as much money to spend on discretionary things as I did two years ago.”

In addition, a third of people who said they had lost income also said they had fallen behind on rent or mortgage payments.

These figures reflect a survey by the Public Policy Institute of California last month, according to which 26% of Californians were very concerned about having to pay rent on a home.

“The most affected age group seems to be 30 to 39-year-olds who are starting a family and trying to break into the housing market,” Yaroslavsky said. “They seem to be more dissatisfied than any other age group.”

Satisfaction with public safety also saw a 5-point drop among respondents, falling to 56, fueled by concerns about property and violent crime.

“We don’t ask them if there is an increase in crime, but if they think there has been an increase in crime in the last year in their neighborhood,” Yaroslavsky said.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported increases of less than 5% in property crime and violent crime between 2020 and 2021, though homicides soared to nearly 400, the most in more than 10 years.

Passengers queue at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for planes, trains and buses. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

However, overall crime, including violent and property crime, continues to decline sharply from the levels seen in the 1990s.

The survey also showed that the pandemic continued to weigh heavily on the minds of those surveyed, with almost 70% saying that COVID-19 had fundamentally changed their lives.

“COVID has taken its toll on our society in a profound way,” Yaroslavsky said in a statement. “This finding – that life has been permanently altered – may be the most profound.”

To read this note in English click here