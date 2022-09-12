Inflation drives away customers and overwhelms the owner

New York- Inflation isn’t just costing small businesses money. They are also costing them customers.

At the Bushwick Grind Cafe in Brooklyn, New York, Kymme Williams-Davis raised prices and switched to different types of products to keep up with rising prices for milk, coffee, paper and plastic items, as well as the shortage of items such as paper cups and plastic lids. She hadn’t experienced anything like this since it opened in 2015.

Williams-Davis says he has lost almost half of his regular customers. Some now buy $1 coffee at McDonald’s instead of paying the $3 she charges. A regular customer happened to tell her one day that she had better bought a coffee pot.

“He said he was going to start making coffee at home because he needed to save, and he wouldn’t come here every day anymore.”Williams-Davis said. “I feel like I’m on a farewell tour.”

Inflation in the United States has been rising at its fastest pace in 40 years, fueled by strong consumer spending and higher costs for food, rent, health care and other necessities.

The government is expected to report on Tuesday that prices slowed in August compared to a year ago, largely due to a steady drop in the cost of gas. Overall, economists forecast consumer prices rose 8.1% in August, compared with a year earlier, down from 8.5% in July, according to data analytics firm FactSet.

For much of the coronavirus pandemic, small business customers largely tolerated price increases and kept spending. But now the owners say they are seeing customers turn away.

97% of small business owners say inflation pressure is the same as or worse than it was three months ago, according to a Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Voices survey of more than 1,500 small businesses; 65% have raised prices to offset expenses and 38% have seen a decrease in customer demand due to higher prices.