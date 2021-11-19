Inflation eats 35 billion from Italian savings

Leaving the 1,143 billion savings in bank accounts costs Italian families 35 billion euros a year. It is the price of inflation which in Italy stands at 3.1% compared to 4.1% in the Eurozone and 6.2% in the USA (at the highest levels since 1990). But most of them ignore it. “A hidden tax” defines Lando Maria Sileoni, secretary general of Fabi who, in an interview with Mattina Cinque, underlines the seriousness of the issue considering that “it impoverishes the country and we do not notice it”. Sileoni, fearful of the consequences on mortgages of a possible rise in interest rates following the surge in inflation, appeals to Prime Minister Mario Draghi and to the president of ABI Antonio Patuanelli, so that “a ceiling is placed, for one year, on the interest rates charged by banks on home loans ». Inflation, as reiterated a few days ago by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, is destined to last longer than initially expected, due to the surge in commodity prices and bottlenecks in the supply chain, before then retreating, in the medium term, on the target set by Frankfurt at 2 per cent. Although the ECB has postponed a possible increase in interest rates (or the cost of money) to 2023, the rally in the cost of living penalizes Italian families, eroding the purchasing power of savings in current accounts. Yet, financial planning allows you to use liquidity in instruments that pay off inflation, at least in part, and at the same time are quickly monetized if necessary. In short, it is not necessary to leave the money in the current account to be sure of being able to use it if necessary. Indeed, it may not be convenient in this particular historical moment, in which experts are divided between those who see a 1970s scenario looming on the horizon with galloping inflation and low economic growth, and the most optimists who expect growth and moderate inflation with accommodative monetary policy. “Cash is trash” loves to repeat Ray Dalio, founder of the Bridgewater Associates fund and one of the most listened to gurus on Wall Street, who also recently recalled from his social profile that the only way to increase well-being is linked to productivity, then putting he guards his followers on the fact that “individuals, companies, countries and empires have gone bankrupt when they have lost their takeover power.”