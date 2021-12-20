Inflation, Fed and ECB are now afraid

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have spoken: they will reduce purchases of government bonds and one of the two (the Fed) will start raising rates in 2022 bringing them to 0.75%. The markets for now have trusted Powell and Lagarde by believing the promise of bring inflation back under control without pressing excessively on the brake of monetary tightening. But seeing as trusting is good but being prudent is better, large investors have begun to buy back gold, the main tool of protection if things go wrong.

No European country has ever seen inflation of 4.9% with interest rates at zero and in the United States at 6.1% with rates growing very slightly. We are faced with new economic geniuses to whom all the Nobel Prizes will be awarded for the next 5 years or we are faced with a classic “I hope I get along” dictated by political needs. I favor the second hypothesis because faced with the affirmation of the Lagarde: “Inflation will last longer” (before it was “transitory” ed), inflation forecasts have been revised upwards, but inflation is still projected to be below our target of 2% over the reference time horizon (2024). So Cristine, a former business lawyer and former IMF President is telling us that she, and her staff, know that despite the price of energy and the price of major raw materials is at an all-time high. in the next few years we still risk having inflation below 2% and therefore “an accommodative monetary policy is necessary to stabilize inflation at the target of 2% in the medium term”.

In summary: inflation is there but don’t worry I already know it will not, companies will not revise their price lists in the next year, Putin will not close the gas taps and the unions will not ask for wages to be adjusted and of pensions at the cost of living, citizens will consume less even without any incentive to save as real rates will remain negative. A good bet, no doubt about it! In the econometric models of the ECB they have evidently eliminated the component of the inflationary spiral and have an algorithm on which the sun of the Central Banks always shines. We are pure conjecture, to the elimination of reality data in order to believe in the meta-reality of the hypotheses of fixed-salary economists.