Inflation, how to beat the invisible enemy we are not afraid enough of. The Economy Free Monday – Corriere.it

The invisible enemy is now called inflation. There is a risk of underestimating the extent and duration of the price increases of many commodities. Ferruccio de Bortoli reminds us of this in his analysis on The Economy on newsstands tomorrow for free with the del Corriere della Sera. In the industrial supply chains – remembers de Bortoli – a bloody confrontation is taking place between those who produce and those who distribute. Phenomena of speculative hoarding of some raw materials or semi-finished products (for example cardboard) reproduce ancient scenes of disappearance from warehouses and shelves of controlled goods in the distant 70s and 80s. Today, for most of us, children of deflation. The money in the checking account continues to yield almost zero. A damage now that the cost of living is moving.

Do the multinationals know not? The multinationals will be able to hold up better than many made in Italy companies that are beginning to fear, if the blaze does not go out, for the holding of margins. The government could act on VAT, as it did for energy excise duties. But the short blanket. The topic of multinationals is also at the center of another study. The great international realities remain a puzzle for our political world which is divided into two strands: the classic sovereignty of the right and the aversion of sectors of the left with trade union traction. Employment, revenues, added value and research: all the parameters of the foreign-controlled big names are growing, explains the latest Istat report. Yet in Italy the debate is still heated.



The section dedicated to companies is very rich, starting with the cover story dedicated to Michele Bauli, president of the group who was able to create a real Made in Italy dessert center and now looks to the future. After the acquisitions of Doria, Motta, Alemagna and Bistefani, the challenge of diversification arises: from gluten-free products to protein bars, from products in single-brand stores to distribution in pharmacies. Instead the general manager of Ebay, Alice Acciarri: We connect companies with the world to push Italy. We create value and give a voice to communities. Our country is the fifth market of the platform that is turning twenty and the companies that sell online have grown by 98%. Francesco Canzonieri, the banker creator of Nextalia, also focuses on the great Italian potential: He will have two souls: the construction of a country project that by investing in the real economy creates value for companies, for the reference territories and for stakeholders. The aspiration to help create new Italian champions through the intervention of private equity.

The Trovolavoro In this issue Trovolavoro returns, the special dedicated to employment opportunities in luxury, fashion, technology, tourism and the environment. Finally, the Heritage section devotes ample space to the protection of families. How much does it cost to insure the four main risks, from civil liability to disability. The bills in your pocket (and the shopping) from 30 to 60 years. Adequate coverage effectively frees up liquidity held in the bank due to unforeseen circumstances.

Source link