Inflation in Cuba is already the second highest in the world

Between June and August, inflation in Cuba climbed five places among the worst in the world, to be placed this week as the second highest on the planettrailing only Zimbabwe, said Steve Hanke, senior professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University.

“Economic collapse knows no bounds in the communist paradise of Cuba. Cuba comes in second on this week’s inflation scale. On August 18, I measured Cuba’s inflation at a whopping 135%”Hanke indicated on Twitter, accompanying his comment with the updated table on the subject that he prepares and makes public every week.

According to those parameters, the 135% annual inflation that Hanke indicates for Cuba is only surpassed by Zimbabwe, which has 479%and is very close to that of Turkey, which accumulates 132%.

Behind are countries like Sri Lanka (104%), Lebanon (89%), Ghana (77%), Argentina (75%), Laos (72%) and Venezuela (67%).

Although Hanke’s measurement with respect to Cuba does not use official figures as references, since the island’s authorities do not regularly publish those numbers, represents a worsening of the country’s economic situation.

The inflation curve has steepened even more after the authorities announced a “foreign exchange market” that hardly assumes that people can sell foreign currencies to the Statewhich pays them at about 120 pesos per US dollar, a figure close to what prevailed until July in the informal market.

However, as economists predicted, The announcement had an immediate impact on the price of currencies in that market, where today the US dollar is trading at more than 140 Cuban pesos.

In June, according to Hanke figures, inflation in Cuba was around 70%and ranked as the second worst in Latin America, behind only Venezuela in the region, and the seventh highest in the world.

Since the Cuban government applied the economic package euphemistically called the Task Order in January 2021, Cubans have seen their standard of living worsen. While the Island suffers from a serious shortage, food production is well below basic needs and the economy does not take off after the Covid-19 crisis, prices do not stop growing.

To this is added the almost total paralysis of the economy due to blackouts of more than 12 hours that occur in almost the entire Island, and that have caused the increase in protests.