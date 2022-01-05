Inflation in December at 3.9%, never higher since 2008

The National Institute of Statistics released the preliminary estimates in December 2021 of the national consumer price index (Nic), to the award of tobaccos: compared to the previous month there was an increase of 0.4%, bringing the inflation rate 3.9%. It is the highest figure since August 2008, the month before the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, the event that brought to the attention of the world a financial crisis whose consequences would have lasted at least until the middle of the following decade.

L’acceleration of December it is mainly due to the prices of food goods, both processed (from + 1.4% in November to + 2.0%) and unprocessed (from + 1.5% to + 3.6%), to the prices of durable goods (from + 0.4% to + 0.8%) and those of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from + 1.9% to + 2.3%); the prices of energy goods, while maintaining very sustained growth, slowed down (from + 30.7% to + 29.1%). “Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, and that net of energy goods alone accelerate to + 1.5% and + 1.6% respectively (both from + 1.3% in November) .

Based on preliminary estimates, theacquired inflation for 2022 (i.e. the average growth that would occur in the year if prices remained stable until December) is equal to + 1.8%, unlike what happened for 2021, when it was equal to -0.1%. The recovery of inflation in 2021 is essentially driven by the trend in the prices of energy goods (+ 14.1%), which decreased by 8.4% in 2020. Net of these goods, in 2021, the rise in prices to consumption is the same as recorded in the previous year. Prices then start to rise again “after the drop in 2020 (-0.2%)”, registering in 2021 “the largest increase since 2012 (+ 3.0%)”, highlights the Institute of Statistics