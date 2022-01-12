Inflation in line with expectations, positive reaction from Wall Street By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Wall Street reacts positively to US inflation data, after it hit -10% from November’s all-time highs at the beginning of the week after -2% in Monday’s session alone and slipped into correction territory.

At the moment, and are up between 0.5% and 0.6% after inflation in line with market estimates, with 10-year T-bonds it is down 1.4% to a yield of 1.722%, and up 0.4% to 1.1408.

According to the Bureau Labor of Statistics, the consumer price index increased at an annual rate of 7.0% in December (as per market expectations), recording the fastest acceleration since June 1982, compared with + 6.8% the previous month, and increasing the probability of a Fed rate hike at its next meeting in March.

However, according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist, “The first quarter should see inflation peak, with lower energy prices and a decline in food and auto inflation, allowing for a slower rise in prices for the rest of the year.”

Instead, for Ryan Sweet, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, “lA long list of reasons why the Fed should start removing monetary accommodation is on the rise. “” Inflation is expected to decelerate rapidly to ease the pressure on the Fed and this is highly unlikely, “the expert said.

In a note, Oanda analysts wrote that Jerome Powell posted “decent performance but sentiment is clearly very fragile and it may not take long for investors to fall again.”

“Three rate hikes are now heavily priced on the markets this year, with a balance sheet reduction possibly starting in the third quarter, and although investors may have already taken it into account, the situation is extremely fluid,” they said.

According to CME futures on Fed funds, the range of federal funds could be between 100 and 125 basis points at the end of 2022, targets also confirmed in the new forecasts of Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 (NYSE: GS) earlier this week , with the first price increase to a 75% chance at the meeting on March 16th.