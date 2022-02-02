Inflation, in the Istat basket there are also tampons and poke takeaways

Among the products that represent consolidated consumption, the basket also includes bread made from other flours, town gas and natural gas on the free market, and reading glasses without a prescription. At the same time compact disks and hoverboards come out of the basket this year.

The news of 2022, with reference to both the weights and the basket, explains Istat, “reflect the constant evolution of household spending behaviors but also the impact of events, such as the pandemic still underway, which affect the choices of ‘purchase and the structure of consumer spending “. Among the products entered to improve the representativeness of the basket are also noteworthy prawns, artificial sugar substitutes, women’s jeans, children’s shorts and pet carriers.

In the basket for the calculation of the NIC indices (for the entire national community) and FOI (for the families of blue-collar and white-collar workers) there are now 1,772 elementary products (they were 1,731 in 2021), grouped into 1,031 products, in turn collected in 422 aggregates. For the calculation of the HICP index (harmonized at European level), the basket includes 1,792 elementary products (1,751 in 2021), grouped into 1,050 products and 426 aggregates. There are approximately 30 million price quotations (scanner data) coming every month from the large-scale retail trade used in 2022 to estimate inflation; 392 thousand are collected in the area by the municipal statistical offices, over 100 thousand by Istat directly or through

data; more than 68 thousand quotations from the fuel price database of the Ministry of Economic Development.