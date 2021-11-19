“Inflation is a hidden tax on bank accounts”

Beware of the hidden tax on the current account which risks bringing with it negative repercussions for the pockets of many families. Here’s what to expect.

Food, clothes, education, free time and so on and so forth. There are so many costs from having to deal with punctuality and for which it is necessary to put one’s hand to the wallet to pay out money. A clear demonstration of how the latter proves necessary in different situations, so as to always turn an eye to the world of savings.

It is therefore not surprising that more and more people, especially in a context like the current one marked by Covid, decide to leave, when possible, more money on the Bank account. Precisely on the latter, however, weighs one hidden tax which risks bringing with it negative repercussions for the pockets of many families. Here’s what to expect.

Current account, beware of the bleeding of the hidden tax: the words of Sileoni

For many families, being able to meet the various expenses is increasingly difficult. If all this were not enough, starting from the bills up to theincrease in the cost of pasta, there are so many price increases that continue to cause particular concern. Just theinflationin fact, it can be considered as a sort of hidden tax on current accounts, which risks further weighing on the budget of many families.

The words of the general secretary of the Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni who, speaking in Mattino Cinque, explained how “of the € 1,143 billion left by households on bank current accounts weighs, in fact, one hidden tax of about 35 billion per year, equal to 3.1% of inflation, the level recorded in October in Italy, while in the Eurozone it is 4.1%, in Germany at 4.6% and in the United States at 6.2%“.

Declarations that certainly did not go unnoticed and that highlight, once again, how it is necessary to implement measures aimed at promoting economic recovery. If on the one hand prices rise, unfortunately, on the other hand there is not the same effect on wages. A context that in fact leads the country to get impoverished. While more and more families will decide to reduce consumption; companies, for their part, will have to decrease the production level and deal with lower revenues.

READ ALSO >>> Green Pass, beware of the controls: what is happening

If all this wasn’t enough, he explained Sileoni: “The rise in interest rates, triggered by the rush of inflation, could represent a mortgage problem“. Hence the proposal of “find a solution aimed at putting a ceiling, for one year, on the interest rates charged by banks on home loans“. A real nightmare scenario, for which it is necessary to implement ad hoc measures by the executive.