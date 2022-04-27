Inflation is faced with self-consumption, he affirms – El Financiero

Faced with the high levels of inflation that make basic products more and more expensive, President López Obrador raised the self-consumption production as a solution.

“If we are self-sufficient in food, we are going to win, it is not the same to buy beans, corn than to have it,” he reiterated this Wednesday.

Therefore, he asked the peasants and peasants address the sowing corn and beanstwo essential products to ensure food security in the country.

I exhort in a “respectful manner the peasants, to plant corn, beans, the basics, because they are facing famine, Inflation is faced with self-consumptionnot only with commercial production”, he pointed out.

With the purpose of promoting self-consuming agricultural production, the president promised expand the free fertilizer programwhich has borne fruit in the rural sector.

“We have examples that support for the countryside works. Until the mountain of Guerrero, where fertilizers are delivered, last year there were very good basic productionespecially corn, was planted for self-consumption, which is a tradition”.

The peasants of the area went north to work as day laborers and “6 months they returned to plant corn on their small plots,” he explained.

plan to combat inflation

These measures will be part of the plan to combat inflation who will present the next wednesday may 4th at a morning press conference.

“We are going to announce the plan to face the problem of famine. We are working together within the government, all areas, it has to do with prices of gasoline, gas, diesel, what I advance, they will not increase, neither will the light but we are also considering the boost in productive activitiesin what has to do with planting food”, announced the president.

The plan will also include the establishment of guarantee prices for 24 basic products that will be valid throughout the territory.

“We are proposing that we have an equal price for a basic basket that can be bought at the same price in Mexico City, Tijuana, Valladolid or Tapachula. An fair price It is a contribution from producers, distributors and the big department stores that are going to help us“, advancement.