Inflation is scary, but for BTp Italy it will be transitory

The US inflation figure in October turned out to be higher than expected: + 6.2% on an annual basis, the highest since November 1990. Analysts expected growth of 5.9%, however accelerating from 5.4 % of September. Financial markets have feared the effects of this surge in consumer prices for months, even though the bond market has remained virtually immune for now. THE BTp Italy for example, they do not report any panic among the owners.

Returning to the US data, it emerged that in the last month the real wages of American workers fell by 1.2% in one year. This means that households are losing purchasing power as a result of lower-inflation income growth. And this risks hitting consumption very soon. Yet, if we go to calculate what inflation would be expected in our country, we discover from the BTp Italia that it would be quite low even in the coming years.

Low inflation for Italian BTps

The BTp Italia 2026 and real coupon 0.55% (ISIN: IT0005332835) yesterday offered a yield of -0.92%, buying it on the Electronic Bond Market of Borsa Italiana for just under 107. Comparing with the 0.03% offered by the bond with a fixed coupon of equal duration, the spread of 0.95% between the two would capture the average annual inflation expected between now and 2025 in Italy. Not only low, but less than half of the ECB target, which is 2%.

Analyzing shorter indexed maturities, we realize that the expected inflation would be a little higher, but still very contained. The BTp Italia May 2025 and real coupon 1.40% (ISIN: IT0005410912) offered, again yesterday, -1.22%, compared to -0.13% of the bond with a fixed coupon, so the spread between the two was 1.09%.

In short, the inflation rate between now and 2025 would slightly exceed 1%. Similar is the data that emerges from the comparison between the Italian BTp April 2024 and the 0.40% real coupon (ISIN: IT0005174906) with the ordinary maturity: 1.08%. Finally, the highest spread is found not by chance between the BTp Italy May 2023 and the real coupon 0.45% (ISIN: IT0005253676): 1.28%.

What do we deduce? The longer the time horizon, the lower the expected Italian inflation. In short, bondholders believe that the rise in prices is transitory and destined to fade with the months and years. 2.9% in October did not sow any panic. And a similar situation is perceived by the inflation of the Eurozone. The BTp € i 2026, indexed to the latter, exhibits a spread of 1.54% with respect to the bond of the same duration with a fixed coupon. Therefore, even in the rest of Europe, the inflation rate would not rise above the ECB target in the medium to long term. Or at least this is what the market believes, even if expectations could change drastically after yesterday’s US data.

