Inflation is starting to become a serious problem for the eurozone economy and the European Central Bank is becoming less and less credible in its attempt to make the markets believe that this is only a “temporary phenomenon”.

Let’s start with the data. Last week, Eurostat estimated that, last October, the increase in consumer prices rose in the eurozone by + 4.1%, from + 3.4% in September and well above the + 3.7% expected by analysts. This is the highest level reached by the CPI index in the last 13 years.

Despite the euro area, on the front of the inflationary blaze, is in good company, considering that the increase in prices observed in the United States was equal to + 4.4%, at the highest levels of the last 30 years, the situation is getting worse month after month, in all its components.

The justification that has always been supported by European bankers, that according to which the inflationary phenomenon derives only from the surge in energy prices, in fact, no longer holds, if we consider that even “core” inflation, that is, the one that excludes from the calculation of the most volatile components of the basket, such as energy and food, rose + 2.1%, above the ECB’s + 2.0% target.

Prices related to industry increased by + 2.0% and those related to services by + 2.1%, proof of the fact that the increase in producer prices recorded in recent months, linked to bottlenecks in chains of procurement and the difficulties in finding raw materials and components, is slowly beginning to be discharged on consumer prices. Recovery from the pandemic is doing the rest, as the reopening of economies allows families to go back to spending what they hadn’t spent in the last year and a half. An increase in consumption was physiological and largely predictable.

Despite these evidences, however, the ECB continues undaunted in arguing that the inflationary increase should not be worried, as this is to be considered temporary. A position that is the only possible one if we want to justify the unwillingness to change the stance of monetary policy, mainly linked to the change in interest rates. In the Governing Council on 28 October, Christine Lagarde once again reiterated that Frankfurt’s monetary policy will remain expansionary for a long time to come. That is, that rates will remain at the “lower bound” for several months, if not years.

The problem is that economic operators are beginning to no longer believe in this mantra and that the central institution runs the serious risk of losing any credibility.

Of course, Frankfurt wants to avoid what for many analysts is the “Trichet error”, that is what happened on July 3, 2008, when Jean-Claude Trichet, then president of the ECB, decided to raise interest rates to 4.25. %, the maximum in six years. Even in that case, the rise was motivated by the increase in inflation, which had risen to + 4.0%, always driven above all by energy.

After that move, European economic growth slowed sharply and two months later the global economy collapsed. The ECB was forced to cut interest rates to avoid further consequences, but according to many analysts the momentary rate hike in July had already given the coup de grace to an already struggling economy. Fear of the past cannot, however, weigh to the point of delaying monetary tightening, if and when this becomes necessary. The timing of the policy intervention is a fundamental variable to determine it.

The risk is that, by intervening too late, inflation will get out of hand and this will destroy the recovery, as well as creating speculative bubbles on the financial markets, which are already visible, and unfair adverse effects on some components of society. Reputation is a fundamental asset for a central bank. And this is built only by not making the markets believe the impossible. Even at the cost of making unpopular choices.