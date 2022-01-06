Inflation, Istat: “In December prices at + 3.9% year on year, the highest figure since August 2008”. Energy and transport drive growth
In December the rate of inflation on an annual basis, according to preliminary estimates Istat, it is attested to + 3.9%: this is the highest figure since August 2008. The further acceleration in price growth is mainly due to food goods, both processed (from + 1.4% in November to + 2.0%) and unprocessed (from + 1.5% to + 3.6%), to goods durable (from + 0.4% to + 0.8%) and ai recreational and cultural services and for the personal care (from + 1.9% to + 2.3%). The prices of goods energetic, while maintaining very sustained growth, slowed down (from + 30.7% to + 29.1%), due to those of the non-regulated component (from + 24.3% to + 22%), while the rise in prices of the regulated component remained stable (from + 41.8% to + 41.9%). Based on preliminary estimates, acquired inflation or carryover for 2022 (i.e. the average growth that would occur in the year if prices remained stable until December) is equal to + 1.8%. In 2021 it was equal to -0.1%.
The increase compared to November, amounted to + 0.4%, is due on the one hand to the prices of unprocessed food items (+ 1.1%) and those of durable goods (+ 0.6%), on the other hand to the growth, influenced by seasonal factors, in the prices of services relating to transport (+ 1.9%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (+ 0.8%). In December, the prices of food, home and personal care products double their growth from + 1.2% in November to + 2.4%, while those of high-frequency purchasing products accelerate from +3, 7% to + 4.0%.
According to preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices increases by 0.5% on a monthly basis and by 4.2% on an annual basis (from + 3.9% in November). The average annual change in 2021 was + 1.9% (-0.1% in 2020). “Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, and that net of energy goods alone accelerate to + 1.5% and + 1.6% respectively (both from + 1.3% in November) .