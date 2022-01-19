Inflation, Italians don’t know what it is but invest in Bitcoin

There is a lot to learn by looking at the latest report presented by Consob on the investment choices of Italian families. A well-documented survey that allows us not only to know how Italians manage their savings, but also the level of awareness behind their investment choices. Two things that in the Italian case are curiously divergent: a lack of financial knowledge is associated with a high level of financial wealth.

It is therefore not so surprising that in Italy there is a very high level of savings that remains in deposits.

Rather surprisingly, in recent years, probably also thanks to technological development, we have become discreet investors in the exotic world of virtual currencies, starting with Bitcoin, and decentralized finance. A sector that has undergone a remarkable development: tens of millions of end users are now active there globally, for a market that has now reached 100 billion.

Even the Italians have not escaped this seduction. Consob reports that about 3% of the monitored sample used their savings to invest in Bitcoin. A figure that may seem low, but which is of absolute importance when compared with other investment choices and remember that we are talking about markets that are not only very exotic but also unregulated.

The growing interest in these assets, certainly encouraged by the considerable gains (and losses) they can generate, has matured within a context of still very low interest rates, which may have fueled a certain hunger for returns, without however being at the same time, awareness of risks has grown.

The “hunger” for cryptocurrencies, in short, is one of the many consequences of the greater propensity to risk that Italian investors seem to have developed in the last two years, also confirmed by the considerable growth in interest in the stock markets, increasingly frequented thanks to the instruments of online trading, the use of which has grown over the last two years.

Between January and October 2021, Italian investors originated 34 billion online transactions compared to 26 billion in the whole of 2019, for a total of 119 billion euros in gross purchases, compared to 93 billion in 2019. in the face of a decline in transactions for bonds, which reached 22 billion of their purchases in 2021, compared to 33 in 2019. In short: Italian investors demonstrate greater tolerance to risk. Or at least it seems.

The sample observed by Consob – about 2,700 people – in fact tells us that Italian investors, who are overwhelmingly men (72%), are mostly still averse to risk (76%) and losses. But above all, it confirms the still very lacking level of financial competence, which is compared with an enviable level of financial wealth.

Although we have become lovers of Bitcoin – while remaining a country of account holders – those who know how to orient themselves on simple concepts of finance, such as the relationship between risk and return, inflation or compound interest, are still a minority.

The legacy of our bot people past, when families massively financed public deficits by letting themselves be ensnared by double-digit yields and neglecting inflation, is evidently still taking its toll.

However, the Report allows room for a certain optimism. “The level of basic financial knowledge of Italian decision makers, while remaining contained, has continued to grow”, he says. Even if the aptitude for financial education remains low, given that “43% of the interviewees do not feel the need to deepen potentially useful topics when making important choices”. We hope that by the time we all learn what inflation is, something will remain in our wallets. Apart from Bitcoins.