Inflation, Lagarde: “Useless and counterproductive rate hike now”. Weidmann (Bundesbank): “The ECB changes policy”

Question and answer on the Frankfurt – Berlin axis on the overheated theme of inflation. This morning the president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde stated that “A hike in interest rates now would have no effect on the inflationary shock which is affecting the European economy but would affect household disposable incomes, putting a brake on the recovery “adding that “Bottlenecks to the global offer they cannot be solved by monetary policy ”. The president of the ECB then remarked that it is necessary to exercise “Patience and persistence” for the objective of sustainable inflation around 2%. “The current flare-up in prices, being destined to end, does not yet achieve the desired conditions to be able to change the orientation of monetary policy”, concluded Lagarde.

Shortly after the president of the Bundesbank (the German central bank) Jans Weidmann however, he stated that “the persistence of inflation it will require a change of policy by the ECB to move towards normalization ”. “Given the considerable uncertainty about the outlook for inflation, monetary policy should not engage too long in a very expansionary policy like the current one,” said Weidmann. The current number one of the Bundesbank he will leave office next December, an early farewell that according to some reconstructions would also be motivated by the disagreements on the line adopted by the ECB. Weidmann stressed that “Central banks will suffer more and more pressure from governments and markets to keep monetary policy unchanged for longer than the objective of guaranteeing price stability would suggest ”.

Euro zone inflation touched in October 4.1% while in the only Germany the cost of living reached 4.5%, marking the most marked increase in the last 28 years. Expansive monetary policies that increase the amount of money circulating in the economic system can contribute to inflation. On the other hand the monetary squeeze (reduction in purchases of securities and / or increases in interest rates) are cooling prices but holding back economic growth. Unlike the Federal Reserve, which places the objectives of containing inflation and promoting growth on the same level, the mandate of the ECB favors, at least formally, price control. A priority strongly desired by Germany who wanted to shape the structure of the ECB inspired by the Bundesbank.

However, the United States is also grappling with similar problems, even more accentuated given that inflation hit the mark in October. 6.2%. In an intervention on the Washington Post the economist and former White House adviser Larry Summers invited the Federal Reserve to act, otherwise favorable socio-economic conditions would be created for a return to the presidency Donald Trump. Another prestigious commentator such as the Nobel Prize for Economics has a different opinion Paul Krugman that from the columns of New York Times it softens the alarms about the persistence of inflationary pressures. Expectations for the possible moves of the world’s two main central banks are one of the factors influencing the exchange rate euro / dollar. In the last 20 days the US currency gained 3%. A currency typically strengthens as tight monetary policy measures are expected. It weakens otherwise.