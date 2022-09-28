Inflation makes it difficult to pay medical bills | Forward Valley

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say inflation hasn’t just hurt their wallets, it’s now taking a toll on their health.

A new Debt.com survey shows that 57 percent agreed that “inflation has made it even more difficult to pay my medical bills.”

Worse yet, nearly 28 percent of the 500 respondents said they have been “avoiding medical care” because of what they already owe.

“We tend to think that inflation is annoying rather than dangerous,” said Don Silvestri, president of Debt.com.

“But inflation means more than higher food and gasoline prices. It impacts all of our spending, including our physical health,” she added.

Americans were already struggling with medical debt before inflation became a major financial problem.

When Debt.com conducted the same survey last year, about half of respondents said they had outstanding medical debt, the same result as this year.

However, they owe less than last year. Still, that lower sum has proven more difficult to pay.

In 2021, 80 percent of adults owed more than $500.

This year, only 40 percent owe that amount.

The biggest debts come from smaller expenses, like doctor visits and prescription drugs, rather than hospital stays or surgeries.

Although the debt is smaller, medical bills for more than a quarter of adults have been sent to collections.

While inflation has made paying off medical debt more difficult, lenders are less willing to compromise in these uncertain economic times.

More than 3 in 10 respondents tried to negotiate the cost of their bills, but most were unsuccessful.

This should not stop Americans from seeking medical help.

If inflation eats into your income, Silvestri says there are better options than cutting back on health care.

“Your health is a priority not only for you, but for your family as well,” Silvestri said.

“If you can’t find a way to pay for your health care, look for another opinion to solve the problem: an expert opinion. Call Debt.com and get a free debt analysis. At the end of that call, you will know exactly where you stand.”