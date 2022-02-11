Inflation must not scare the markets even if it has returned to the levels of 1982. Is there any escape? No, on the contrary, as explained several times on these pages, inflation together with rising interest rates are not a danger for the markets, but only fuel for the upward directional phases. Just analyze the time series to find this simple economic primer rule in the graphs. Rule and evdience that perhaps someone could escape.

In such contexts, it is necessary to focus on stocks and commodities up to their graphic inversion. For the short term, meanwhile, the probabilities that a significant minimum have been marked increase.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5:58 pm on the trading day on February 10th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,522

Eurostoxx Future

4,194.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,210

S&P 500 Index

4,572.68.

The annaule forecast is bearish until June

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the chart of the American markets at the close of 4 February.



Inflation must not scare the markets that continue to aim higher and move away from the lows. The price map

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15,288. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,731.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.136. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,250.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.530. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,530.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.451. Longer downs only with a weekly close below 4,414.

How to invest in a multidays perspective?

Flat on Dax, Eurostoxx and Ftse Mib and Long on the American markets since today’s opening.

What to project for Friday?

Opening on the lows and closing on the highs.