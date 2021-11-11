Inflation, new peaks in the United States and Germany. German government consultants: “The ECB changes its policies”

New price flares on both sides of the Atlantic. In the United States inflation rose in October 6.2%, more than expected and with an average monthly price increase of 0.9%. This is the most marked increase since 1990. In Germany the cost of living stood at 4.5% against 4.1% in September. In one month, prices went up by 0.5%. This is the biggest increase since 1993. “Inflation needs to be monitored closely by the Fed (the US central bank, ed) it is doing it: at the moment there is no years-style situation 1970 and the central bank will not allow such a situation to repeat itself “, said the secretary to the US Treasury, Janet Yellen, adding that the president’s economic agenda Joe Biden it is anti-inflationary in the medium term. If sustained and protracted over time, inflation erodes the purchasing power of wages as payrolls adjust only gradually and not automatically to the general increase in prices. An easing of the pressure on prices could occur in the coming months if the decline in prices is lasting of gas and electricity recorded in the last few days.

In Berlin, the German Council of Economic Experts, a committee of academics set up in 1963 with the aim of offering an impartial point of view to the German government, believes that the ECB should quickly communicate a change of course in monetary policy, putting an end to the ultra-expansive policy deployed to counter the Covid-19 pandemic. The Economic Council expects inflation of 3.1% in Germany this year and 2.6% next year but “persistent supply bottlenecks, higher wages and rising energy prices pose the risk that temporary price drivers could lead to persistently higher inflation rates” , is explained in the report.