Inflation (paradoxically) will save us – Antonio Rizzo

History often proceeds in fits and starts, after decades of linear quietly suddenly concomitant events project peoples and continents into new economic, political and social dimensions. History can be read through the eyes of the institutions that almost never anticipated epochal changes. Central banks have never anticipated such changes since their creation, they often suffered them and just as frequently they provoked them. The roots of the French Revolution lie in the failure of the Bank of France in 1716, causing a crisis that lasted for more than 70 years until the rise of Napoleon.

In 1929 the central banks did not foresee the crisis and we found Nazi-Fascism and Communist totalitarianism as the ultimate consequences. In 1970 no one saw the gold standard crisis coming which was definitively abolished in 1971 paving the way for nearly 2 decades of low dollar and inflation accompanied by oil shocks. In 2007, no one saw the subprime crisis arrive that dragged on until 2011 and the famous “whatever it takes” in July 2012. Since then all the central banks of the world have printed money buying the debts of the states, basically financing the deficit. World debt and the money supply have exploded, just think that the currency and the debt created in the last ten years are higher than the total of all that had previously been created in the history of humanity. Low growth and steady increases in productivity have been a valuable ally in keeping inflation in check, that is, the loss of confidence in money and confidence in debt.

The pandemic accelerated the creation of debt and encouraged the printing of money, the virus kept at bay consumption and with them the prices and the game was thought to last indefinitely. Suddenly we woke up with an ever weaker virus and ever higher prices: USA + 6.1%, Europe +4.1, Germany +5.2, Italy +3.1, France +2.8. The Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank tell us that inflation is “transitory” and therefore there is no need to be alarmed. On the contrary, the US central bank has removed the word “transitory” from its vocabulary and is preparing to reduce purchases of securities.

Who is right? Given my lack of confidence in the forecasting ability of central banks, I will try to think like an ordinary man unaware of complex econometric models. Assuming that inflation returns to zero starting from 2023 and remains so for ten years if I buy a BTP to recover the same purchasing power it will take about three years, if I buy the German equivalent at the end of the ten years I will have lost at least 8%, the French 3%.

If I look atincrease in energy bills, + 40% and flour + 28%, together with a series of generalized increases of more than 15% I find it hard to believe that this does not affect the price lists of 2022. If I talk to entrepreneur friends they confirm that prices will increase, and why shouldn’t they? The hyper-advertised Pnrr promises a flood of billions, most of them in debt, in the most disparate sectors. The US has launched an infrastructure investment plan for $ 1.2 trillion e China continues to widen the purse strings. Why should an entrepreneur absorb the increase in commodity prices?