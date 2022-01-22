Inflation: pears, pasta and fish at the top of the expensive prices in food

Listen to the audio version of the article

The price of pears increased by 30% in one year, that of pasta and fish by 10.8 and 9.8% respectively. These are the food products that were most affected by the high prices between December 2020 and December 2021 according to Coldiretti’s analysis based on Istat data.

“The ranking is the result – underlines Coldiretti – from the explosive mix of the rise in energy costs and climate change that impact on the supply of an essential commodity such as food on which a scenario of hoarding has opened with the Covid pandemic, speculations and uncertainty that must push the country to defend its food sovereignty “.

According to the association, agricultural and food production in Italy absorb over 11% of industrial energy consumption total for about 13.3 million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe) per year.

The production of pears in 2021 it stood at 276 million kilos compared to 770 million kilos five years ago, with a reduction of 64%. The collapse of the crop to an all-time low occurred as a result of unfavorable climatic conditions such as spring frosts that put a strain on crops and attacks by pathogens and alien parasites, such as the Asian bedbug.

The anomalous climatic trends have cut crops with collapses ranging from 25% for rice to 10% for wheat, from 15% for fruit to 9% for wine “, however, causing damage for over 2 billion euros in 2021 amid losses in agricultural production and damage to structures and infrastructures in the countryside ».