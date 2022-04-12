Business

Inflation reached a new high in 40 years in the United States

(CNN) — Inflation does not let up in the United States: in March, prices continued to rise and reached a new maximum in 40 years, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published this Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% for the year to March, unadjusted for seasonal changes, surpassing February’s high reading of 7.9% and matching a level not seen since December 1981.

Most of the March gain was driven by a rise in gasoline and food prices, which surged as the conflict in Ukraine sent global commodity markets spinning out of control, as well as a spike in electricity costs. living place.

In the past month alone, US gasoline prices rose more than 18%.

Excluding the most volatile food and energy categories, prices rose 6.5% during the 12-month period ending in March, the biggest jump since August 1982.

Energy costs have risen 32% over the past year, while food prices are up 8.8%. It was the biggest increase in food prices since May 1981.

For the month of March, consumer prices rose 1.2% seasonally adjusted. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 0.3%, less than in February, underscoring the importance of commodity prices in the current spike in inflation.

Airline tickets, furniture, medical care and motor vehicle insurance have also increased in price.

