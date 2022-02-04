Inflation rises, prices rise and those who control them get rich at the expense of others

by Luigi Manfra *

According to OECD estimates, inflation has grown, for all the countries that join it, from 1.2% in 2020 to 5.8% in 2021, with a peak in the United States of 7.0%. Eurostat released the final data on the trend in consumer prices in the euro area in December 2021: inflation recorded an annual increase of 5.0%. As regards Italy, Istat announced that in December 2021 the national consumer price index had a growth of 3.9% on an annual basis, to further increase to 4.8% in January 2022. These figures show, eloquently, that prices they started to grow again triggering many fears about a downsizing of the strong economic recovery that characterized 2021.

Traditional economic theory states that the rapid increase in the demand for goods and services by businesses and consumers, which occurred in the past year, is the cause of the surge in prices. This explanation appears insufficient in light of the profound changes that have occurred in the production and financial system in recent years. Thanks to globalization, production has become fragmented both at a territorial and sectorial level in search of maximum profit. A long supply chain was thus formed (supply chain) which includes the resources and technologies involved in the production of a commodity, from the purchase of raw materials and semi-finished products, up to the finished product. This chain, extended all over the world, while having as its objective the search for maximum efficiency, is subject to delays and blockages in supplies, which the pandemic has highlighted in all their gravity. The final effect is not only the delay in deliveries but also a rapid increase in prices.

The crisis of global supply chains has therefore become a hot topic in the economic debate due to the braking effect on economic recovery and the inflationary pressures it triggers. The suspension of production activities which took place in many months of 2020, and the rapid recovery in the following year, have highlighted the rigidity in supplies in various sectors. First of all in energy production, but also in sea freight, raw materials and technology sector where the most advanced microchips produced largely by Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and South Korea are missing. These four countries have gone from a share of 20% in 2001 to 61% in 2020, demonstrating how the geographic concentration in the semiconductor industry is in fact accomplished. This process, started a couple of decades ago, has led the production and distribution system to put efficiency before any other objective.

The pandemic, however, has stimulated many companies to reflect on measures aimed at increasing the resilience of supply chains by bringing back some strategic productions within national borders. To stimulate domestic production, the US government commissioned a report on the health of supply chains in key industries, such as microchips, pharmaceuticals and electric batteries.

While delays in supplies are gradually reducing, returning to normal, the rise in prices does not subside, changing the distribution of income among citizens. Inflation is in fact not neutral, but affects unevenly by reducing the purchasing power of the less well-off classes, because not all the subjects participating in the production and distribution process have the freedom to change prices, and therefore their income. Employees, for example, are bonded from multi-year employment contractswhile traders and entrepreneurs can vary prices, and therefore their incomes, with a single limit given by the degree of competition in the market in which they operate.

At an international level, where consolidated oligopolistic situations are present in many sectors, from the technological ones to those of raw materials, with explicit cartels such as OPEC or in fact as in the semiconductor sector, it is common practice to increase prices more than the cost of production increases. The resulting redistribution of income to the detriment of fixed income is the inequitable aspect of inflation, which economic language defines aseptically as a modification of relative prices. To paraphrase Marx, who analyzed the class struggle at the production stage, inflation is a particular struggle, not a class struggle. but of classes, which operates in the distribution of income. Those who have the ability to raise their prices, and therefore their incomes, seize a larger slice of goods and services than before, at the expense of others who see their purchasing power reduced.

* Former professor of Economic Policy at the Sapienza University of Rome, he deals with international economics, especially in relation to the Mediterranean.