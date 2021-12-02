Inflation ruins the Christmas holidays: here are the increases for travel, raw materials and bills

Inflation has nearly tripled within 5 months. If in June he was at1.3%, in the month that just ended it grew to 3.8%. An important impact on the pockets of Italians which translates into generalized increases in all sectors, right at the gates of Christmas. According to an estimate made for the messenger from the National Consumers Union, on Istat data, the increases in raw materials and products in general come close to 20% compared to the prices of goods exactly one year ago. This translates into a heavy loss of purchasing power on the part of families, a loss that the Institute identifies as 1,218 euros less for a group of 3 people, and in 736 euros for a single person. And considering the period, on the eve of the holidays, things get complicated. The choice of Italians will have to be between increasing the budget or reducing Christmas purchases. On the other hand, those who plan to travel will have to take into account that the price increases in the sector are more than double. The National Consumers Union speaks of an increase of over 50% compared to the same period of 2020. A rapidly growing trend in recent months if you consider that in August the same percentage was limited to 7%.

The expenses for Christmas

Among the products most affected by the increases are smartphones and electronic devices in general such as e-book readers and headphones with microphone, which – according to the National Consumers Union – record increases between 15 and the 33.4% compared to 2020, also due to the smart working to which Covid has forced many workers. The price increase on toys is more contained: the estimate is one more 6.5%. Increase similar to what it takes to buy a new bike (+ 5%). On the other hand, the increase in clothing is very slight: + 1%.

Party lunches and dinners

On the tables set for the Christmas holidays it will be necessary to deal with the increase in raw materials. Olive oil, for example, registers a + 19% compared to last year, after the surge in corn and soybean prices. The fish is uphill of the 9% while pasta marks an increase in the 6% due to the scarcity of cereals. Meat also costs more: the 4% compared to last year. As for desserts, pandoro and panettone cost the 10% more than the year before the Covid pandemic. Wines and sparkling wines 3.5% more.

The increases in the bill

Even those who choose to keep party expenses to a minimum will still have to deal with severe increases for domestic users. The National Consumers Union speaks of a sting of the + 40-50% on the gas bill and more 33% on that of light. The expenses related to the heating of the house only suffer a + 26.8% increase compared to 2020. As for the fuel to be able to move with your own vehicle, at the moment you pay the 25% compared to last year for a full tank of petrol and the 46% plus for a full tank of LPG and methane. Postal services are also subject to an increase in prices: we are talking about the 6.2%. For those who travel, on the other hand, among the absolute greatest increases there are those on air tickets, especially for international flights. The Institute estimates a plus 51.3% for cross-border flights and a 18.9% for national ones.

Read also: