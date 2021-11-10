Inflation runs, markets fear for recovery – Economy

Inflation gallops and fears for a global economic recovery increase. The rush of prices spares no one: in Germany they rose by 4.5% in October while in the United States they jumped by 6.2%, the largest increase since 1990. And President Biden who fears for the its economic policy states that it is necessary to reverse the trend. The rush is shaking central banks, giving impetus to the hawks and wavering their commitment to an accommodative monetary policy in the face of a flare-up in prices that seems less and less transitory. According to the German council of economic experts – a committee of academics established by law in 1963 to offer an impartial point of view to the German government -, the ECB should reverse course and put an end to its ultra-expansive policy launched to combat the Covid visa crisis. that price stability is the “best way to contribute to sustainable economic growth”. Christine Lagarde at the moment seems willing to go straight on her path and not give in to pressure from the hawks or the market, convinced that the jump in prices is temporary. A thesis that, however, in the light of the data seems to creak, highlighting generalized increases capable, in the medium term, of eroding purchasing power with consequences of the recovery. The game in the States is more complicated. The surge in prices threatens to derail President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, not designed to counter inflation at least in the short term. “Reversing the trend of inflation is the priority”, said the American president admitting that the blaze is starting to be felt on the wallets of Americans in view of the Christmas holidays with the expensive cart of the thick and above all with the expensive energy, which has made gasoline prices soar by 6.1% compared to September and 50% since the beginning of the year. “I directed the National Economic Council to pursue avenues to reduce energy prices,” explained Biden, who the Democrats are asking to consider banning oil exports and releasing strategic reserves so as to calm prices in the face of the OPEC refusal to increase production.