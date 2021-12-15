Inflation scares, Fed tightens on tapering By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The Federal Reserve has started its quantitative easing program by keeping interest rates stable, with important new signals coming instead from the dot plots (the intentions of FOMC members on future Fed Funds).

In light of developments in inflation and the further improvement in the labor market, the release reads, “the committee has decided to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $ 30 billion per month”, while starting at starting from January, the Committee will buy on the market “at least 60 billion of securities” between bonds and MBS.

According to the Marriner S. Eccles Building, with advances on vaccinations and strong political support, “indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen”, but the sectors most affected by Covid “continue to be affected by the pandemic. “.

Furthermore, the supply / demand imbalance linked to the pandemic continued “to contribute to high levels of inflation”, and the path of the economy “continues to depend on the course of the virus”.

For the Fed, advances in vaccination and an easing of supply constraints “will support strengthening economic activity, employment, and a reduction in inflation.” However, “the risks for the new variants of the virus remain”.

3 increases in 2022

A novelty is the new intentions of the policymakers. According to the median projections published together with the press release, there are 3 possible increases in interest rates (0.75%) that could be applied in the next year contrary to the dot plots of September.

Furthermore, the new projections signal that members of the monetary policy committee see three more increases in 2023 and two in the following year, which would bring borrowing costs to 2.1% at the end of 2024.