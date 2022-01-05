Inflation spikes up: here is the sting of the increases

L’inflation last December jumped to 3.9%, up 0.4% on a monthly basis. This is what Istat found, which underlined that in 2021 consumer prices recorded a 1.9% growth.

Sectors affected by inflation

To cause an increase in the national consumer price index are mainly foodstuffs, both processed (from + 1.4% in November to + 2.0%) and unprocessed (from + 1.5% to +3, 6%), Durable goods which saw an increase of 0.8% and Recreational, cultural and personal care services passed to + 2.3%. That’s not all, because the prices of energy goods are also discounted with a + 29.1%, albeit lower than the + 30.7% of the previous month. “Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, and that net of energy goods alone, accelerated to + 1.5% and + 1.6% respectively (both from + 1.3% in November ).

“Sting of over a thousand euros”

“Inflation at 3.9% determines an average sting of +1.198 euros per year per family”, said Codacons on the basis of data released by Istat. “ We are in the presence of a real price emergency in Italy, unfortunately destined to worsen in the coming months “, says the president, Carlo Rienzi. “ The numbers provided today by Istat confirm the price increase alarm launched several times by Codacons, and attest to how prices and rates have skyrocketed in the last period of the year “, he declares toAgi.

The National Consumers Union is also on a war footing, making its voice heard through its president, Massimiliano Dona, who affirms that all of Italy is bogged down and bogged down by the tripling of inflation in just six months. “ If in December, despite the astronomical surge of light and gas in January, + 55% light and + 41.8% gas, equal to a blow of 1008 euros, the prices already soar at these levels, it is evident. which in January will be a carnage on the pockets of consumers. From June to December, in just 6 months, inflation tripled precisely due to the rise in energy prices, without which inflation today would be only 1.6% “

“A massacre for families”

L’inflation at 3.9% it represents a “ massacre for the pockets of families who, in addition to the rise in electricity and gas bills, will have to deal with increasingly higher retail prices “: Assoutenti affirmed, commenting on the data released by Istat. The great concern for its president, Fabio Truzzi, is the surge in food products which in December rose by + 2.9% on an annual basis,” indispensable goods that families cannot do without. Italians today find themselves spending 217 euros more per family on an annual basis just to eat, due to the increases recorded in the sector “Sting also on transport, with an increased cost of 519 euros per family on travel.