Inflation Starts To Take Its Effect On Fourth Quarter Accounts By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The US earnings season is not very convincing, at least not so far. Large investment banks such as JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 and Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), among the first to update the market on fourth quarter accounts, missed estimates on some indicators (see Eps), highlighting an increase in costs beyond forecasts and unconvincing profit margins.

Waiting for the big techs, with Netflix (NASDAQ 🙂 that after today’s closure of Wall Street, with the exception of Bank of America (NYSE :), the numbers of investment banks have shown how the inflationary spiral of wages has reached the balance sheets companies with sharp increases in spending, so much so that Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon went so far as to say that “the wave of inflation is everywhere”.

For the equity strategy team at JPMorgan (NYSE :), the fourth quarter of 2021 “questions the sustainability of the profit recovery, with particular attention to balance sheets with excessively high profit margins, increasing pressure on input costs, and basic effects “.

In economic terms, the last quarter of last year saw a strengthening of activity compared to the summer, with global PMIs rising, a rebound in industrial production and an easing of various bottlenecks. On the other hand, analysts explain, EPS growth expectations are lower than those of the third quarter, creating a favorable tradeoff “.

However, concerns remain about rising input costs, as profit margins have been “very strong during 2021, reaching new highs in the US and Europe”. “The difference between the intentions of companies to raise prices and the intentions to raise wages remains high”, they explain from the investment bank, but they specify that “if wage growth can represent a risk, it can also lead to growth. of business revenues “.

Furthermore, they stress, “the pressure on input costs is unlikely to worsen over the course of the new year, especially as problems related to supply chains and spikes in energy prices appear to be on the wane”.

At the sector level, for the US bank it will be the cyclicals that provide stronger EPS growth than the defensive ones. “It is interesting – the experts pointed out – that the consensus is very cautious on financials and materials, with EPS growth projections lower than the average”. While the banking and mining sectors, on which JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 confirms the OverWeight, “showed the most positive betas in relation to GDP growth”.

Do not miss the appointments with the quarterly: https://it.investing.com/earnings-calendar/