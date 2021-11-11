Inflation: the effects on liquidity, stocks, bonds. How to protect yourself (with gold, real estate, cryptocurrencies)

Inflation: rise everywhere. No longer a passing phenomenon

Until a few weeks ago, or even a few days ago, inflation in the United States and Europe was described as a passing phenomenon. Central banks, from the Fed to the ECB, continued to declare that, after a few months, the price rush already in the second half of 2022 would reposition itself on the well-known targets, an increase of about 2% per year, considered physiological. Reality doesn’t seem to be moving in this direction. The October figure for US inflation at 6.2%, with a 0.9% increase on a monthly basis, and that of the price rush in Europe, with Germany at 4.5% and Italy at 2, 9% make it clear that the phenomenon has solid foundations.

In fact, there are many reasons why the price rush does not stop. Expensive energy is one of the most powerful factors, with the price of crude oil which in a few months went from around 50 dollars a barrel to the current 81-82 dollars (after having touched 90) and with bottlenecks in international logistics capable of increasing double-digit production costs for companies.

But what are the effects of inflation on Italian savings and how can you protect yourself?

Let’s see, category by category, what happens to the main asset classes, the types of investments

