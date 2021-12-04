INFLATION / The suspicions about China and the new risks for Italy

Inflation continues to cause concern. The OECD on Thursday announced that in October the average rate of member countries stood at 5.2%, the highest level since 1997. In November in the Eurozone it reached 4.9%, a record since its existence the single currency. In Germany, a peak of 6% was reached, a figure that should not be underestimated bearing in mind how much inflation is feared and opposed in Berlin.

One wonders if the ECB will continue to consider this price hike temporary or if instead it will turn around like the Fed, whose President, on Tuesday, said he believes “it is probably the right time to withdraw the ‘transitional term. ‘”. «At this point – he explains Luigi Campiglio, Professor of Economic Policy at the Catholic University of Milan – the rise in US rates becomes more concrete next year. It remains to be understood what will happen to the inflation dynamics once this measure is adopted ».

Predictions of a short-term rise in inflation did not materialize. The price level has now risen while incomes have remained stable. This means that the purchasing power of households has decreased and if prices do not begin to fall, there will inevitably be a slowdown in production, which has instead been tried to stimulate in recent months.

I think the Fed has little choice given the strong push from Biden to tackle the problem of rising inflation. As for the ECB, I think it will gradually align itself with the American Central Bank, but I expect its expansionary policies to continue, albeit in a different and perhaps not as incisive way as has been the case so far. For example, through stronger support for the green economy and related bonds. Let me add a consideration on the inflationary rise we have been recording in recent months.

I find it decidedly anomalous with respect to the rebound of the economy that has taken place. And one cannot fail to notice that it comes from China, a competitor of the United States particularly present on the market of raw materials for which demand, although it has grown, cannot be said to be greater than in 2019. is no attempt to rapidly increase their availability to keep up with demand. And if a country like China is involved, it can also be assumed that this derives from a political choice.

Can we say that this inflation is voluntarily “exported” from China?

Such a clear diagnosis cannot be made, because the availability of raw material it is not denied at all: their supply simply does not bounce as much as the economy. In Europe, the energy price increases weigh heavily. There seems to have been no move to do what should have been done since the 1970s, which is to be far-sighted enough and invest to find ways to be less dependent on foreign supplies. This creates particular problems for Germany, which is the factory of Europe and is much more exposed to the dynamics of energy prices.

In some ways Europe has been taken aback by its choices on the energy transition.

So I feel like saying, to quote Andreotti, that thinking badly makes you sin, but often you guess. In the sense that I find this rise in prices truly anomalous. We have already had, in 2008-09, and after 2011, a sharp decline in GDP and then a recovery, but there has not been a similar reaction. One would think that behind there are the choices of some “cartels”, you want energy, you want raw materials.

Will the ECB resist the German pressure, given the + 6% reached by inflation in Germany?

I think so, I think France and Italy will be able to balance German fears. On the other hand, we must not forget that if the European recovery is stifled, Germany too risks paying the consequences, even on a social level. This does not mean that our country will have more problems than others, because a small movement in the spread is enough to make debt service more expensive.

What can be done concretely to avoid triggering a wage-price spiral rather than a principle of stagflation?

In fact, it is very easy to “skid” and in the 1980s it cost us an increase in the public debt that still torments us today. What the state can try to do is use the available funds and intervene as much as possible on investee companies to ensure that profits are reduced rather than raising tariffs or prices. I also believe that once the winter is over, when the period of greatest use of energy raw materials comes to an end, we will be able to take a breather.

