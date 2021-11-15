Inflation: this is why prices continue to rise and who is to blame

Let’s go back to the car example. We know that high demand + limited supply = prices go up. But high demand + limited supply + production delays = prices go up even more. All modern cars rely on a variety of computer chips to function. But those chips are also used in cell phones, appliances, TVs, laptops, and dozens of other items which, unfortunately, were all in high demand at the same time.

This is just one example of the disconnection in the global supply chain. Do you think, that given the slowdown of the production chain and therefore of new productions,

demand for used cars has skyrocketed, which has driven headline inflation up. In some cases, car owners have been able to sell their used cars for more than they paid a year or two earlier. This really is the perfect time to sell your used cars.

What happens next?

Prices and wages are likely to continue to rise through 2022, officials and economists say. But for how long and how much depends on countless variables around the world. The top priority of politicians is to unblock supply chain bottlenecks to get goods moving at the pre-pandemic pace. This is much easier said than done. And there’s no telling what kind of shock – a resurgent Covid variant, a huge container getting stuck in a key waterway, a natural disaster – could generate in manufacturing processes.

Economists and investors in the US expect the Fed to tighten monetary policy by raising interest rates and reducing emergency stimulus, thereby slowing the pace of inflation. As money becomes more expensive to borrow, consumption falls and prices rise, and the economy may revert to that pleasant, sweet simmer it was before the pandemic.