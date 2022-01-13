“Inflation too high, priority to 2%” From Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – For Federal Reserve Deputy Governor Lael Brainard, the US central bank’s priority is “to bring inflation back to 2%” to protect “the path to full economic recovery.”

“Inflation is too high. Our monetary policy is focused on bringing inflation back to 2%, while supporting an all-inclusive recovery,” said the former Treasury Undersecretary in remarks prepared for the committee hearing. Banking of the Senate scheduled for today.

“Today the economy is making positive progress, but the pandemic continues to pose challenges. Our priority is to protect what we have earned and to support a full recovery, “he added.

In his speech prepared for the Senate, the Fed board member will also emphasize the progress made by the labor market towards full employment, the goal of the central bank’s dual mandate.

“We are seeing the strongest rebound in growth and decline in unemployment of any recovery in the past five decades. Over the past year, unemployment has fallen by 2.8 percentage points and growth is estimated at around 5.5 percent.” , the former candidate for the Treasury Ministry will say at the hearing.

The intervention in the Senate comes a day after the US inflation figure, which has remained at its highest since 1982 due to the increase in energy prices, with the core index at its highest level since February 1991.

According to the Bureau Labor of Statistics, the consumer price index it increased at an annual rate of 7.0% in December (as per market expectations), recording the fastest acceleration since June 1982, compared to + 6.8% the previous month. The energy component increased by 29.3%, while the food index recorded a rise of 6.3%, with core prices at 5.5% (highs in 31 years).

With an IPC at the level of the Paul Volcker era (the historic governor of the Fed), according to the CME futures on Fed funds, the range of federal funds could be between 100 and 125 basis points at the end of 2022, targets also confirmed in the new forecasts of Goldman Sachs at the beginning of this week, with the first price increase of 75% for the meeting on March 16th.

However, according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist, “the first quarter should see inflation peak, with lower energy prices and a drop in food and auto inflation, allowing for a slower rise in prices for the rest of the year. ‘year”.

With inflation in line with market forecasts, the markets gained in Wednesday's session.