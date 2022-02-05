Inflation: we pay Draghi’s bill to the ECB

In economics and especially in finance, the descent into hell always depends on who accompanies us. If Europe, the European Central Bank and Mario Draghi are in order to make us fall, they will convince us that it is not so bad in hell. The proof is the so-called spread. Even if today it is replaced by the nightmare of the booster (the third dose that should have saved us from infections), the spread exists today as it existed in 2011, when it represented the thermometer of the crisis. You will remember that the spread is nothing more than the differential between the interest rates paid by Italian ten-year government bonds and their German counterparts. In 2011 it had risen to 500 and it was the end of the Berlusconi government. Then he told himself that Monti had tamed him. False. It was tamed by the then governor of the ECB, Mario Draghiwhich began to lower rates and above all to buy a large part of the debt that Italy was making. In short, we like to win easy: if the central bank, which is the one that prints money, buys the debt, its price goes down. Trivial law of the market.

From that moment on we pretended that the spread no longer existed. There is a small monstrous contraindication to expansionary monetary policies (low interest rates and purchase of public debt by central banks) and that is that by printing large amounts of money (I buy debts by making the press groan, even if today it is all digital) it depreciates and inflation is fueled . A good number of insane economists thought that there was a new paradigm and that the vicious inflationary circle had been overcome.

We find ourselves with the United States with a 7% rise in prices and Europe with 5%. Someone may object that it derives from expensive raw materials. Only partly true. In America they have grown less than here, yet prices are hotter. Raw materials have their weight, but alone they would not be enough.

The truth is that central banks have exaggerated and politicians have taken advantage of it. Only at the end of September the parts of the ECB estimated inflation of 1.5 per cent: a third of what we have. In America, where they are more frank, the Fed had to apologize because it flawed all forecasts by predicting that the jump in prices was temporary. Which nobody believes today.

When the price level rises by this magnitude, the damage to those who live on fixed income is done. From now on, even if inflation stopped, it would see its purchasing power lose 5 percent. And in any case, no one now believes that we will stop at this level.